They Recently Discovered Frozen Water Beneath the Surface of Mars and It Could Cover the Entire Planet – Teach Me About Science

Astronomical discoveries are always the order of the day and this time too European Space Agency (ESA) Something very exciting has just been revealed about the Red Planet. This suggests that Mars has a lot of water hidden beneath the surface just below its equator. Test Mars planet express made this discovery when a huge deposit of frozen water was found About 3.7 Km. underground, and that’s not all! If all the ice melted, it could cover the entire planet Mars in a lake of ice! 1.5 to 2.7 meter deep!

Well, let’s break it down a little at a time, we know Mars looks like desert now, but this discovery tells us that in the past, there was water everywhere! Rivers, oceans, lakes… everything! The Red Planet was very different in its heyday. news of these huge water reservoir This not only excites scientists, but also surprises us about many things. For example, he Scientist thomas Watersof Institution smithsonianwho led Investigationsays this discovery challenges everything we thought we knew climate Ancient Of Mars planet,

The thing is, although Mars seems to be completely dry now, there is evidence that water was very important in the past. And this new discovery frozen water below the equator This gives us important clues. Colin WilsonThis raises many questions, ESA scientists tell us.

When were these deposits formed? What was Mars like in those days?

Now, although these stores are like hidden treasures, they are covered with tons of dust, and that makes them difficult to access! But everything we learn about water on Mars helps us better understand what the planet was like in the past and where we might find water today.

What’s even more exciting is that NASA, which is also exploring Mars Nomad Mars planet Perseverance and helicopter Simplicity (Which basically… has already done what it could), bringing us a lot of interesting data. but hey, that one helicopter gave us a lot of valuable information about the environment and its Geology Of Mars planet,

find this hidden water on mars Scientific innovation is not only exciting, but it can also be important. Future scan, Although we can’t access these vast reserves right now, it’s exciting to think about the day when we will be able to explore them. every detail about water Mars planet This gives us clues about its history and helps us think about what areas we might explore further in the future.

Also let’s think about this, this discovery of water is a big step for space science. idea of ​​though defrost cover all that water and Mars planet As much as the lake sounds like science fiction, the reality is that these deposits offer us new opportunities and challenges. to explore He space and not only surface Martian, why not others planets,