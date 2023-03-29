They recreate Night City from Cyberpunk 2077 in Minecraft and it looks amazing

7



A talented player has created an impressive work, sharing a cityscape we can see the amazing fictional city Night City from Cyberpunk 2077 in Minecraft. The construction is not only amazing, but also manages to capture the essence of the city, its atmosphere and its characteristic details. This type of creations are a sample of how Minecraft attracts players with outstanding skillswho manage to show what makes the game so entertaining.

In the world of video games, Minecraft is one of the most popular titles thanks to its construction mechanics, which allow players to create impressive works. Whether it’s an iconic structure or something completely original, the game offers all the tools necessary for players to be as creative as possible. Such is the case of VarunaMCwhich has shared its most recent creation on reddit.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City in Minecraft is just one of the many things players have been able to create

VarunaMC’s creation, a sprawling city surrounded by a western landscape, manages to perfectly capture the futuristic and dystopian atmosphere of Night City, the fictional world of Cyberpunk 2077. The builder of said work has left a progress gallery of the project at the one that shows some of the most important advances since the beginning of the construction of this city of neon colors.

CD Projekt would take inspiration from Dishonored for the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 we are xbox.com

Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be in a better state than ever, thanks to the gaming community, modders and CD Projekt Red itself, developer of the game, the RPG title that failed to be an industry revolution. managed to rise in the interest of the players for its interesting world and characters. Although much is due to the Trigger studio, who worked on the masterpiece that we know today as Cyberpunk Edgerunners.