They register for the Valorant tournament of Polo TIC Gamer – Noticiasdel6.com

The competition is free and calls for Mission gamers to test their skills in Valorant. The winners will get important prizes.

The Polo Amateur Series returns and it does so with a new Valorant tournament, Riot Games’ game with character-based tactical shooters. Registration is open at the following link shorturl.at/fMZ47, they are free and invite gamers from all over the province of Misiones.

To participate, it is necessary to be a missionary @, be 14 years old or older, have a Riot ID and have a Battlefy account. Those who do not have a team can find partners on the Discord server of the Polo TIC Gamer.

“The Polo Amateur Series tournament offers young missionaries a space to demonstrate their skills in E-sports and, in addition, it is an instance that allows us to be in contact with players with potential for a professional career,” says Carlos Lucero, general coordinator of the ICT Pole Missions.

The tournament will take place on April 29 and 30, starting at 4:00 p.m., it will be online through the Battlefy platform and will have important prizes for the winners. For more information or queries, those interested can contact Instagram /poloticgamer or through Discord