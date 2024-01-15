They report Christian Horner is not leaving Red Bull

The ‘silly season’ of this 2024 formula 1 It was brought forward by several months this year. But although in February, with the arrival of Lewis Hamilton To ferrari, It seemed that carlos saenz, and perhaps Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez, Will be at the center of speculation, two weeks later it was revealed Christian Horner Hero of Rumours.

Following allegations of inappropriate conduct, and resulting in a non-transparent investigation red Bull, Everything has been said regarding the British manager. And this weekend, after the double in saudi arabia grand prix Two versions circulated that contradicted each other.

Earlier it was said that Horner had lost support Chalerm Yovidhya, The main shareholder of Red Bull, according to the media F1-Insider and Motorsport-Total. Without the support of Thai, who in bahrain grand prix Seen with the Briton, the dismissal of the Austrian team manager seemed like something that would happen before Australian Grand Prix.

However, reporter Eric van Haren of the Dutch newspaper Telegraph refuted this version and assured that the Red Bull spokesman reiterated that Horner remains in his position. “As Christian has said, he is grateful for the full support of shareholders and that remains the case,” the aforementioned source wrote.

Since the investigation against Christian Horner was announced, the manager defended his innocence. And in recent weeks he has stressed that he is focused on results on the court after going 1-2 max verstappen and Checo Perez in both Bahrain and Jeddah.

