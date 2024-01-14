They report the stabbing death of a young Cuban in Havana

A young Cuban was stabbed to death Saturday at the agricultural market where he worked in the Colón neighborhood of central Havana.

The name of the victim was revealed Osmel RamosBorn 35 years ago in Guantanamo and father of a child.

Event reporter Niover Licia, who identifies himself on social media as “Nio reporting a crime”, reported on Instagram that the killer, apparently another man from Guantanamo, is the same person with whom Osmel previously had problems. and who had gone to look for her at work. He is currently absconding.

The reporter said, “From everything it looks like it was a settlement of accounts.”

Niover has shared an audio in which a young man is giving information about the crime.

“He was working alone in the field and this guy walked by, looks like he went shopping, and he saw him and stabbed him in the stomach. He hunted him down, first he hunted him down to see Did he know he was alone, he realized he was alone.” Alone and that’s all,” he said.

According to testimony, the deceased managed to escape that first blow and apparently struggled with the attacker, but he stabbed him a second time in the lung, causing pneumothorax.

“He was suffering from asthma and could not recover from it,” the source said.

Political activist Glenda Rancano mourned the death of a young man who lived in her neighborhood and accused the government of doing nothing about the increasing crimes and violent incidents in Cuba.

“A very nice and super young boy. The President of Cuba, he has destroyed my country, he has turned it into a terrible graveyard of murdered and missing people every day,” he said on his Twitter account.

He insisted, “Two stab wounds, one in the stomach, the other in the lung… They blew him away. A boy with no environment or good looks was a super fighter.”