They reveal the chats of threats and the forward’s decision to Paolo Guerrero’s mother: “They are going to bury themselves”

2024-02-15
Front paolo guerrero He confirmed this Thursday that he will ultimately not play for the team Cesar Vallejo University, PKPeruvian first divisionDespite signing a contract for the 2024 season, his mother received threats from criminals.
“What I wanted most was to play for Vallejo, to play trujillo “It’s a beautiful city, I just admire it,” Guerrero said. America TV, Before adding that, despite wanting to play in his native country and being “very happy” after signing the contract, he has decided not to do so for the safety of his family.
The footballer reported that last week, a few hours after signing the contract virtually with the club from the city trujillo And send him to his lawyer, his mother calls him to tell him that she has received threatening messages.
“I told him to stay calm, that we didn’t know who the person was, write down the number and that I was going to look into it with Julio Garcia (Guerrero’s lawyer). I repeated to him that nothing would happen, Peru loves me. I talked to my lawyer, we didn’t know how far this could go,” Guerrero said.
The chats, which the striker showed to the media, show threats sent to his mother by criminals in the northern city of Trujillo, where the Peruvian state declared a state of emergency this Monday due to an increase in crime.
“Send this message paolo“The answer here is ours, let him adapt to our rhythm, we want him to cooperate with the organization, otherwise, even if he is accompanied by 10 bodyguards, we will clash with him and then he will regret the consequences,” reads. One of the messages.
-Chat Revealed-
It is also indicated that if they contact the police, they ““He will be buried” and that “the next communication will be when we launch an attack.”
The Forward expressed its solidarity with the citizens of Trujillo for the “delicate” moment the city is going through.
He cesar vallejo On 2 February it was announced that he had reached an agreement with the 40-year-old former Bayern Munich, Corinthians, Racing and Independiente del Valle forward to allow him to play for the first time in football in his home country.
The historical scorer of the Peruvian football team has never played in a national tournament since he joined Bayern Munich from the Alianza Lima reserve team in 2002, when he was 18 years old.
(tagstotranslate)peru
Source link