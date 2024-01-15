They reveal the chats of threats and the forward’s decision to Paolo Guerrero’s mother: “They are going to bury themselves”

2024-02-15



Front paolo guerrero He confirmed this Thursday that he will ultimately not play for the team Cesar Vallejo University, PK Peruvian first division Despite signing a contract for the 2024 season, his mother received threats from criminals.

“What I wanted most was to play for Vallejo, to play trujillo “It’s a beautiful city, I just admire it,” Guerrero said. America TV, Before adding that, despite wanting to play in his native country and being “very happy” after signing the contract, he has decided not to do so for the safety of his family.

The footballer reported that last week, a few hours after signing the contract virtually with the club from the city trujillo And send him to his lawyer, his mother calls him to tell him that she has received threatening messages.

“I told him to stay calm, that we didn’t know who the person was, write down the number and that I was going to look into it with Julio Garcia (Guerrero’s lawyer). I repeated to him that nothing would happen, Peru loves me. I talked to my lawyer, we didn’t know how far this could go,” Guerrero said.

The chats, which the striker showed to the media, show threats sent to his mother by criminals in the northern city of Trujillo, where the Peruvian state declared a state of emergency this Monday due to an increase in crime.