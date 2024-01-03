They Reveal the Last Function You Didn’t Know About on Your iPhone



When? Apple released iOS 15, highlighting several feature improvements. However, some are often overlooked. Hidden features that can be extremely interesting, Today we want to discover some functions that do not get so much attention, but have a significant impact on the overall functioning of the operating system.

occur in all operating systems Features that are not so visible but that can affect the user experience, so it is important to know them in order to make informed decisions about their use. Keep reading to learn all the secrets of the iPhone!

iPhone side stripes

Do you know what they are for? Side stripes have been present on Apple phones since the iPhone 4, It may seem like a simple decorative detail, but the main function of these side stripes is to improve signal reception.

Years ago, mobile phones used to have extendable antennas that stuck out, but with technological advancements, these antennas became integrated inside the phone. However, the materials making up the phone interfered with signal reception, causing coverage problems.

To solve this problem, Apple decided to add these side stripes that act as transmitters between the inside and outside of the iPhone, which significantly improved coverage. This mechanism has persisted over the years, and other manufacturers have taken a similar approach, placing the stripes further back or in different shapes, but with the same purpose.

Fun facts

When Apple announced the iPhone, it had no patents in its name, Since the rights to the ‘iPhone’ were owned by Cisco, it was acquired from InfoGear Company in 2000 and patented in 1996. After disputes, they reached an agreement in February 2007, a month after the official announcement. During negotiations, alternative names such as ‘Steve Phone’ or ‘Apple Phone’ were considered.

On the other hand, The iPhone launch did not meet the sales expectations planned by the company, Although they planned to sell 10 million devices, they only managed to sell 1.39 million in the first year and reached 6.2 million by the time the first model was discontinued in July 2008.

Reason to read 9:41 am on iPhone It was January 9, 2007, when Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone at the Macworld Conference and Expo. At the time, the clock on the first iPhone in the presentation showed 9:42 am. However, after the introduction of the iPad on January 27, 2010, most Apple promotional materials began to be shown at 9:41 am. This was because Apple’s conferences were designed in such a way that major products could be revealed about 40 minutes after they started.

little known tricks

On iOS, there are Little-Known Tricks That Can Make User Experience Easier, For example, if Face ID has difficulty recognizing certain faces in specific situations, you can add a second alternate face in Settings > Face ID & Passcode > Set up an alternate appearance.

Besides, When you swipe up with two or three fingers in the app switcher or Control Center, Multiple applications can be closed simultaneously. Another interesting feature is customizing the Control Center to add the Hearing function, turning the iPhone into a remote microphone to transmit sound to the AirPods.

For screen recording, it can be activated from Control Center in Settings Capture everything that happens on the device, Similarly, on a calculator, sliding your finger right or left erases entered numbers, and shaking the device is a classic way to undo the last action.

In iOS 17, you can Personalize your desktop by adding widgets that provide the latest information and interactive actions Without opening the respective application. To do this, press and hold one of the desktops until the applications start to jiggle. Then, select the + plus button in the upper left corner and access the widget finder. Find the widget you want among the recommended or available widgets for installed applications, including interactive widgets with action buttons, such as music playback.

For Search for songs by lyrics on Apple Music, simply enter an excerpt of the song and search. It’s also possible to show a favicon or website icon in Safari from Settings > Safari > Show icons in tabs.

Tap the title bar to quickly return to the beginning of an app There’s a useful shortcut for navigation on Apple phones. So, if you’re browsing an application and want to return to the start efficiently, all you have to do is touch the title bar.

Ultimately, yes Passwords are saved in iCloud KeychainAccessing websites is simplified as Touch ID or Face ID will automatically recognize the credentials without the need to enter them manually every time.



















