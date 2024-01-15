Christian Bruckner (Julian Stratenschulte/Pool via Reuters)

Christian Bruckner47 year old and main suspect in the disappearance Madeleine McCann in 2007, i worked at the ocean clubA frequently visited tapas bar cat And gerry mccann, Madeleine’s parents. He has revealed this ken ralphsA British expatriate living in the Hague, who provided a detailed account of his encounters with Bruckner.

Ralphs said that Bruckner, along with another man, He may have planned to kidnap a girl and sell her to a couple, as mentioned mailonlineBrucknerwas working illegally at Ocean Bar“and received payment”Under the table,

Madeleine McCann disappeared on 3 May 2007 at the age of three. In Praia da Luz. His case shocked the international community and gave rise to one of the most extensive and media searches in history.

many clues are found Brueckner is the prime suspect And this new revelation only confirms some hypotheses. recently He was convicted of sexual exploitation and drug trafficking, facts that expand his criminal profile. He is currently imprisoned in Germany for the rape of a 72-year-old woman in Praia da Luz in 2005.

Ralphs’ statements also show additional complications For the plot. After Madeleine’s story made headlines, she described the iconic scene where she was abandoned”amazed“When meeting Bruckner in Praia da Luz.

Furthermore, he elaborated Encounters other individuals who appear to be associated with the suspectfrom them a Frenchman Found on Amado Beach, revealing surprising details about the activities of Bruckner and the man known by that name JohnWho may have shared disturbing implications about the kidnapping plan.

Christian Bruckner is the main suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann (Carabinieri/Handout via Reuters)

Ralphs’ story not only adds a level of complexity to the investigation, but also Highlights the existence of the homeless communityamong whom he walked brucknerprovide a possible context for them criminal activities,

The mention of reservations at the Ocean Club by Kate McCann in her book adds to concerns about the possibility that employees, potentially including Bruckner, Had access to information about children’s stay,

Despite these new figures, Bruckner has not yet been formally charged in connection with the Madeleine McCann case. And has denied any involvement in his disappearance.

Ralphs’ testimony and related investigative actions underscore that Continuous efforts to resolve the matterKeeping hope alive to find the answer to this mystery.

The disappearance of Madeleine McCann remains an emblematic case of global interest, with ongoing investigations and theories more than a decade after the incident.

A Christian Bruckner’s alleged rape victimprime suspect of Madeleine’s disappearanceannounced last week that they fear decapitate him After suffering a sexual crime by a German.

Bruckner faced serious charges in court, including kidnapping of a girl On a beach near Praia de Luz, Portugal, a few weeks before the British woman’s disappearance maddy,

appeared before a German regional court brunswick Last week it was suspended nine minutes into the hearing.

according to medium SunThe judges were informed that Bruckner used a “anti-rape” drug To capture and incapacitate their victims. It is believed that this may have happened due to working style For kidnapping McCann, who was three years old at the time of his disappearance.

Madeleine McCann and Christian Bruckner

Regional court hears defendant tied Irish woman’s feet to a table hazel behanAlleged rape victim.

“You are afraid of me, right?” He said.

Then he scolded him and asked him: “Are you afraid of me now?”,

Hazel was afraid of Bruckner “He will cut off his head”According Sun,

“He wore a A knife with a blade of about 30 cm On his left hand, he knelt down next to the sleeping victim and called her name, causing her to wake up. When she was panicking, he told her in a serious but calm tone not to scream,” said the prosecutor, who added that the victim “He was afraid of dying because he feared that the accused would decapitate him with a knife”,