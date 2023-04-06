They seek to turn NL into a technology and video game hub | Newscast Mexico

They want to promote Nuevo León to be an esports hub in Latin America, for this, this weekend from April 6 to 9, 2023 it will host esports tournament of international stature, where 16 teams from Brazil, Argentina, the United States and Canada will participate, who will compete in qualifying matches to define the top 5 that will reach the Paris Major in next May.

At a press conference to publicize the great event held with the support of ACE, a company from Vívaro and its subsidiaries, a Monterrey company chaired by businessman Gustavo De la Garza, will be broadcast via streaming, through Blast. TV, on its Twitch and YouTube channels, an event that they estimate will be seen by almost 20 million viewers on five continents.

Emmanuel Loo, Undersecretary of Investment of the Ministry of Economy of Nuevo León, said that this global market is already an entire industry that manages more than 200 billion dollars.

“Our state plan is to become a Latin American innovation and technology hub, for Nuevo León it is an industry that we are interested in attracting not only tournaments but also developers, companies that are creating content for video games,” he said.

“Nuevo León will receive the best Counter-Strike teams in America, to define their pass to the World Cup in Paris. ACE has a history of hosting world-class esports events and tournaments in North and South America and will offer teams based in the Americas the opportunity to play on the biggest stage in esports,” said Andrew Haworth, Director of Production and operations of Blast TV.

ACE in alliance with Blast. TV, are the main sponsors of this event in which experts from the counter strike video gamethey will face each other in multiple rounds to achieve various objectives that lead them to victory.

For his part, Gustavo De la Garza, said that Vívaro and ACE, with their fiber optic network of more than 273 thousand kilometers that surrounds the entire globe, have regenerated telecommunications, by connecting stadiums, television stations, and esports arenas. of all the world.

He said that the global video game market reaches a volume of income of more than 175 billion dollars. And Counter Strike, in its desire for expansion, is the first to distribute one million 250 thousand dollars in Latin America.

Octavio Echeagaray, general director of ACE, commented that this type of event is surpassing any other sport in the world because it is the number one hobby of youth.

Today eight out of 10 millennials and centennials play video games.

“The teams themselves are coming to Nuevo León a lot and these video game companies are setting up their offices. Thanks to our proximity to the United States, we have the opportunity to grow the industry in our country. In addition, we are very excited to contribute Latino talent and share it with the rest of the world”, added Echeagaray.

He also announced that more tournaments for other types of video games will come in the coming months.

