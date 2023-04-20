They sell a skin in CSGO at the price of Lamborghini Aventador

Imagine that they give you $400,000 (about €366,000 at current exchange rates) on the condition that you have to spend it on one thing. Common sense for a mortal would dictate things like a nice house, or perhaps the kind of luxury car most can’t afford, like a (pre-owned) Lamborghini Aventador. But there are other worlds and other perspectives, as has been demonstrated with the latest and notorious buy-sell operation in the always-active market for skins in Counter Strike GO: neither more nor less than a $500,000 trade for the skins of an AK-47 and a knife.

The streamer and intermediary zipeL is the one who broke the news on his social networks as he is the broker that has enabled the exchange between his partner Luksusbums and an anonymous Chinese buyer, in what is the highest number ever achieved in the game (and possibly in the entire history of the video game). The AK-47 skin has sold for $400,000, while the knife skin has sold for around $100,000. How are these prices reached? It’s a bit tricky to explain if you’re not familiar with the CSGO market, but basically it works like any speculative market: rarity, condition and opportunity are valued. The weapon itself is still the same AK-47 used by millions of players on a daily basis, but this skin has a combination of factors that make it unique: a specific model called “Case Hardened” that would normally sell for a few hundred dollars. , but in this case it uses the 661 pattern, the bluest that exists and therefore the most valuable; In addition, it is in “minimal wear” condition and has four stickers. Katowice 2014 Titan Holo, which are the most expensive stickers on the entire market and are worth $60,000 each. The result is a very special and exclusive skin, which has made it worthy of that investment.

The knife for its part is the most famous Karambit Case Hardened ‘Blue Gem’. Only one known version of this skin exists in like-new condition, fresh from the factory, and a formal purchase offer was once rejected. for more than a million dollars (1,200,000 to be exact). The version that has been purchased here is in a lower rung condition, so “only” $100,000 has been paid for it, leaving the joint operation at half a million dollars. If you want to look at it from a pragmatic point of view, the Karambit Case Hardened ‘Blue Gem that was tried to be bought for the million dollars cost its owner $100,000 a few years earlier, so the surplus value is evident.

The Counter Strike 2 announcement has not only excited fans of the game, but also is revolutionizing the CSGO skins market (which, of course, will continue in CSGO2, keeping the collections of each player in the new title), so we will surely see more spectacular operations in the coming months.