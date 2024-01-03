“They should talk about food sovereignty”

Cuban authorities stand down official journalist miguel reyes mendozaIn the Guantanamo television program, where they will debate food sovereignty law and nutrition in Cuba.

in the middle of lack of food In what shocked the Cuban people, the executives decided not to show their faces to the press and not answer questions raised on the set.

“Irresponsibility hurts…and even more so if it concerns people. In 16 years of television I have never encountered such a sad incident. The absence of guests from the program has already become routine stay“The intention is to debate issues that relate to the Guantanamo population,” Reyes said on his Facebook profile.

The program was dedicated to Food Sovereignty and Nutrition Education Law, The government coordinator, representatives of the agricultural delegation, the Provincial Directorate of Food Company and the Provincial Health Directorate were absent from the meeting with the press.

This is not the first time Guantanamo officials refused to provide information For provincial media people.

“Why has disrespect for television become common in Guantanamo, when communication is actually one of the pillars of the country? (…) With what responsibility can those who are not able to answer to the press carry out their mission? Can? “I would be very honest: Respect people!” Reyes said.

The official journalist ended his publication using an excerpt from a speech Raul CastroGiving provincial officials a taste of their own medicine:

“Those who are not capable of doing the work required at this time due to insufficient capacity, lack of preparation or being tired should give their place to another colleague willing to do the work. I call upon all my workers every day Meditating on “what more can be done to justify the confidence and exemplary support of our compatriots, even in the midst of so many needs.”

The Cuban regime does not have the elements to defend a contradictory discourse such as food sovereignty in a country where, in practice, there is no food Or the price is extremely expensive due to inflation.

Food production is continuously decreasing. In many homes, parents cannot even guarantee a plate of rice and a glass of sugar water for their children.

The official press hides this reality most of the time, and when it tries to put issues on the table, government representatives do not show their faces, and nothing happens.