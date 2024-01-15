They shout “Homeland and Life” at the funeral of a young man killed in Santiago de Cuba

Relatives of Guillermo Alexné Céspedes Chacón, the young Cuban killed at dawn on Monday in Santiago de Cuba, bid him goodbye with chants of “Patria y Vida” at the Santa Ifigenia cemetery.

Independent journalist Yosmani Mayetta shared a video of the funeral on Facebook, in which an elderly woman can be seen in tears clinging to the coffin, who suddenly raises her arms and begins to shout: “O God, motherland and life, Patria y vida!”, an exclamation uttered by many.

Other women in the group started pleading for justice.

The video also shows a large number of police officers and Interior Ministry members attending Guillermo’s farewell, a fact that upset his relatives.

A relative, who preferred to remain anonymous, said, “I don’t understand the reason for the police presence and the Black Berets at the funeral, by now everyone is thinking the same thing. I demand justice.”

More than 300 people attended the cemetery on Tuesday To say goodbye to Cespedes Chacón, 25, who was fatally stabbed at a party in a center called El Siroa in the province of Santiago de Cuba.

The victim, known as “Brizzy Alexanne” on social networks, lived in the Julio Palacios quarter in the José Martí neighborhood and was the father of two children under the age of one. He suffered a knife wound to his stomach and was taken to Saturnino Lora hospital.Where he died.

The suspect in the crime was identified as Marcos Rene Vera, a resident of the Los Pinos neighborhood, and who is still a fugitive.