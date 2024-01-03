They steal chicken meat that is supplied to the entire province of Cuba

A case of food theft was registered at COPMAR Food Marketing Company, which is part of the fishing business group of the Ministry of Food Industry. This incident affected the distribution of 133 tons of chicken that corresponded to the original family basket in Cuba and never reached the population.

According to official information, the police investigation is still ongoing and some preliminary results have already been received. However, work is ongoing to identify all those involved and bring them to justice.

A report from Cuban television revealed that police detected the theft of 1,660 boxes of chicken in the aforementioned state unit of Havana, which is dependent on Minasín. Company director general Rigoberto Mustelier Sandoval said this amount of food “could be the family basket of a medium-sized province.”

Lieutenant Colonel Rafael Galera Cerrera of the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) reported that “it involved employees who, with the help of meat processing plant workers, replaced the unit’s official seals with false seals brought from the street”.

Chicken meat theft in Cuba

According to television reports, the alleged perpetrators of the theft included shift managers, technologists, custodians and unemployed people who did not work at the company. MININT reported that there are 30 defendants, 11 of them in preventive detention.

According to the report, the accused could face up to 20 years in prison for crimes such as embezzlement, bribery and failure to protect state property.

In a search of eight homes, police found items that were allegedly purchased with the money received from that sale, including computers, air conditioners, televisions, and refrigerators, as well as several million pesos and an undisclosed amount of dollars.

The report indicates that the CEO and senior officials of the company have been dismissed in this matter. The truth is that due to such chaos and corruption, hundreds of thousands of families were left without food.



