They sue Activision for low salaries of Call of Duty and Overwatch players

The video game industry often operates in some legal gray areas that exist due to the youth of the industry and the disinterest and ignorance of those in charge of legal frameworks. Hence, in recent years, situations have arisen in which the authorities come into conflict with gaming companies, remembering that they cannot get away with doing things “their way” and Activision Blizzard recently learned this the hard way.

Activision Blizzard was happy keeping esports player salaries low

One more day, one more controversy for Activision Blizzard (the current apple of contention in video games) this time the problem comes in the form of a civil lawsuit filed by the United States Department of Justice in relation to the esports scene of the overwatch league and call of duty league due to the implementation of the Competitive Balance Tax. According to various reports, the authority decided to take action against the video game company since this rule operated to the detriment of professional gamers by keeping their salaries low.

The Competitive Balance Tax agreed between Activision Blizzard and the owners of the professional league teams of its video games tried to emulate the luxury tax that exists in North American professional sports, where there is a salary cap and the attempt to exceed it has a cost. with a charge that the team that does it will have to cover and whose total would be distributed among the least benefited teams.

However, in the case of the leagues of Overwatch and call of duty, this was used to set a salary cap to keep player salaries low. In this regard, a representative of Activision Blizzard told gamesindustry.biz: “when we launch leagues of Overwatch and call of duty, we wanted to create viable career opportunities for players who require minimum wages and mandatory benefits as part of their contracts. As a league, we also wanted our products to be competitive, so we carefully designed and implemented the Competitive Balance Tax. We have always believed, and continue to believe, that the Competitive Balance Tax is legal, and had no adverse impact on player salaries. The tax was never imposed, and leagues voluntarily removed it from our rules in 2021. We remain committed to an ecosystem of players with fair wages and healthcare and continue to have the least restrictive player mobility compensation system in all major sports leagues. “.

New: The DOJ sued Activision Blizzard over what it called “salary caps” for esports players in the Overwatch and Call of Duty leagues. Activision Blizzard agreed to a settlement. pic.twitter.com/sab6PcXavI — Cecilia D’Anastasio (@cecianasta) April 3, 2023

The detail is that unlike esports leagues, in the professional leagues of the United States there are unions, player labor organizations that have a place at the negotiating table and salary caps, as well as penalties for breaking them, are reviewed and accepted by the guild. In this case, it was only an agreement between the company and the owners of the esports teams, so for them everything was operating normally until the US Department of Justice reminded them that this cannot be the case.

To avoid further problems, the video game company agreed to an agreement with the North American authorities and the objective will be to improve the labor and business structure of the esports leagues.

Recently, Activision Blizzard received another lawsuit, this one of a labor nature, since it is considered that the company has silenced and threatened its employees in recent years and because of the harassment, abuse and violence scandals in its workplaces.

