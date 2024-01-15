They wanted to ridicule a Royal Guard and their condition was the worst of their lives

Buckingham Palace is a big attraction for tourists visiting the United Kingdom as it represents its history and its architecture, ideal for making great memories. However, around it are a series of signs warning of the dangers of getting too close to the horses of the Royal Guard and the riders of the Crown. Despite warnings, many visitors do not pay attention and cross the limits of what is permitted. Many people are also surprised by the reaction of the guards who take their job very seriously.

By: The Nation

Social networks have become a communication medium where these types of situations often go viral. On this occasion, a group of tourists violated the rules expressed on the palace signs and received a sharp reaction.

The Royal Guard maintains its solemnity and status for a long time during its watch shift, something similar to what happens in our country with the Horse Grenadiers who guard the tomb of General José de San Martín in the Metropolitan Cathedral. In the case of the British, many tourists like to ridicule the guards who stand still like statues and do not react unless someone breaks the rules.

On this occasion, a group of tourists approached one of the royal guards and tried to shake him or say something. It should be noted that, while on their guard duty, they do not move at all… unless they have to.

You can read the full note here Nation