They were not married until their divorce. Janet Jackson kept her second marriage a secret for nine years.

Janet and Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance turned into a major scandal.

JayAnnette Jackson (57), the youngest member of a musical family of ten children, was actually primarily interested in horse riding during her childhood. However, Father Joseph made sure that he hogged the limelight. Janet was seven years old when she – along with almost all the family members – performed in a show in Las Vegas. And at the age of eleven he already got a role in the TV series happy times, Janet later said that this made her very insecure. Because she was quite physically developed at a young age, her breasts were ‘padded’ to prolong her childish image! From 1982, when Janet was only sixteen years old, she focused entirely on her singing career. But in early 2004 there was also a ‘breast drama’. During the Super Bowl, the annual American football final, Janet sang rock your Body With singer Justin Timberlake exposing himself more than expected! closing sentence (I’ll get you naked by the end of the song) Justin unknowingly took it too literally. In front of millions of TV viewers, he pulls on Janet’s corset so hard that her right breast is accidentally exposed. The television channel CBS received 200,000 complaints due to the incident, which was dubbed ‘Nipplegate’! Consequences: Janet and Justin were not allowed to attend the Grammy Awards a week later, provided they publicly apologize. Janet refuses. Justin apologized in writing. Although he was the perpetrator of the incident, it particularly damaged Janet’s reputation. According to Justin because of racism in the music industry. However, he never stood up for her. It was criticized so much that he expressed regret in an Instagram message in early 2021. Sand about it as far as Janet is concerned. Early last year he told in the documentary Janet Reuniting with Justin, whom she used to call her friend. Janet said, “This should never have happened, but we have to move on.” She may be close to her brother Michael, who died in 2009, but can be very abusive. In the documentary, Janet said, “Michael teased me about my weight.” “He called me a pig or a horse.” This scolding made Janet very sad.

‘He called me a pig or a horse’

Janet and Rene Elizondo fooled everyone for years.

‘I also wanted a normal family life’

Janet was only 18 when she married James DeBarge.

still nail

Janet also had problems with men in her love life. She was eighteen when she married singer James DeBarge (59) in 1984. After less than a year, the marriage was already in jeopardy! “We weren’t right for each other.” Janet found solace in dancer Rene Elizondo (60), who later became the director of her video clips. Slowly they got into a relationship. Janet was silent about that. More than ten years later, in 1997, she said: ‘I am very happy with René. He continued to support me when I was struggling. These are the relationships this life is about. In June 2000 it was revealed that Janet and René had been living together for fourteen years and had been married for nine years! This came to light when they filed the divorce papers! It was revealed that they had secretly married in March 1991 at his San Diego home. There was an agreement to lock lips with loved ones. Many of his fans were taken aback, after all, they thought they knew everything about their idol! Janet issued a statement, after which the outrage subsided. “I wanted to keep our marriage private because I also wanted to have a normal family life. I hope my fans understand,” said Janet, who kept another secret: she had an affair with singer Bobby Brown, 54, during their marriage, which she later disclosed. Janet said nothing about it. Wanted to say, but insisted: ‘René was the man of my dreams. We were happy for a long time, but started living apart. I will never marry again.’

When her next boyfriend, rapper Jermaine Dupri (50), turned to Butter Note, Janet stuck to her decision. The relationship ended after five years and Janet found new happiness in 2010 with wealthy Arab businessman Wissam Al Mana, 48, whom she met in Dubai. Even when he proposed to her, she compromised! Yes was heard in the summer of 2012. Then Janet wanted a child. And she is so moved in her love for Wisam that she embraces his faith, Islam, and stops singing to become a devoted wife. However, he soon came to dislike that role. The insider said, “Janet hates staying at home while Wissam flies all over the world on business.” “She wants to perform again.” same happened with unbroken journey, which she broke up with due to her pregnancy. “Wissam and I are very happy.” But there were concerns around that. “Janet fears Wissam is cheating on her trip.” As a result, after the birth of son Aisa on January 3, 2017, she did not get rest in pregnancy and maternity period. Also because he received a lot of criticism on social media. For example, Janet, who is now in her fifties, would be too old for motherhood.

Wealthy businessman Wissam Al Mana managed to persuade Janet to marry him.

Janet with her son Aisa

abused by former singer

put in jail

The cup of poison was not empty yet. James DeBarge, Janet’s ex-husband, picked up the story that Janet may have given birth to a daughter at age twenty, of whom he would be the father. Janet would have left the now 37-year-old Renee shortly after giving birth! american reality show rise of hip hop James reiterated this point, especially to his daughter Kristinia. The singer/actress told him: ‘I read an article in which you admitted to having a daughter with Janet Jackson.’ James agreed. And it touched Kristinia. “It’s a shock that my father has a child with Janet who is my half-sister.” James also said that the adoptive mother may have died in 2015. On his death bed he may have told Renee that it was not she, but Janet, who was his biological mother, and that James was his father. Janet kept quiet about it. till last year. In her documentary, she stated that she never had any children with James and that she had gained weight due to taking birth control pills at the time. All the stories cast a shadow on the happiness after Aisa’s birth. Meanwhile, marital problems piled up. In early April 2017, it became known that Janet had left the marital London home. A friend revealed, “Sadly, Janet and Wissam have had to decide that their relationship is not working.” daily Mail,

brother randy told People That Janet was deeply saddened by the rift in love. He accuses Wissam of holding Janet captive in his home, where he verbally abuses her. “No pregnant woman should be called a bitch on a daily basis. But that’s what happened to Janet. Since then, Janet has focused on her career and son Aisa.