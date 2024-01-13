They will investigate those who put “braces” without a license

Trying to get a perfect smile just by sending a photo on WhatsApp so a stranger can evaluate your teeth and paying $350 to get braces with some rubber bands can put a dent in your gut, according to experts interviewed. first hour,

The example is not far from the truth, as two women are dedicated to performing this orthodontic work in an undisclosed location in Aguas Buenos. This is how they promoted it on the social networks of Instagram and Facebook until yesterday, Friday, until they went viral for promoting medical work illegally without obtaining a license to do so. Immediately, all publicity vanished from its pages.

first hour He called the phone number where Aztaili Zaid had promoted his work. When the woman was informed that she was being investigated for the alleged illegality of practicing as an orthodontist, she responded with “Yes, I know”. A response was required and he said: “I’m not going to say anything, so ‘bye’.”

The act of two young women, who warn in their advertisements that “We are not orthodontists, we only work on the area of ​​the teeth to align them and bring them together, we do not touch the molars,” Investigation is going on since then. Last Thursday by the College of Dental Surgeons of Puerto Rico and the Board of Dental Examiners.

Dentist Raul Ortiz Escalera, president of the College of Dental Surgeons, told this newspaper that he hopes to have his report ready on Tuesday to submit to local and federal Justice Departments so criminal proceedings can be brought against the young women.

Promotional image of the young women of Aguas Buenos Aires. , Facebook ,

Dr. Norma Martínez Acosta, one of the participants of the Dental Examining Board, for her part, indicated that this entity would not express itself regarding the alleged illegality, since they are directing their own investigation.

However, the expert elaborated on the dangers faced by a person who receives dental services from someone who is not licensed and who does not follow hygiene standards, as well as the risks to a person’s teeth. Does not even follow appropriate scientific procedures for treatment. The biggest risk, he said, is losing your teeth.

“That type of procedure is not just sticking brackets and rubber bands. “It’s a science,” he said.

He indicated that the specialist in charge of the procedure, the orthodontist, must look at the patient’s oral health before determining whether to perform a procedure. He said hygiene is evaluated, if there are cavities, if there is tartar, precancerous or cancerous lesions, the type of tooth and the type of root, the type of bones in the oral area, as well as other aspects including bite. Are being given.

However, the young women in Aguas Buenos simply request a photo via WhatsApp to make an evaluation.

Therefore, the doctor warned that this procedure is not advisable. Especially when a photo showing a smile can change the type of bite.

He warned that, “If you have inadequate orthodontics you can lose your teeth.” “This is something that requires science, it’s not something aesthetic like painting your nails.”

He added that “If you’re going to have heart or back surgery, you don’t go to the butcher shop on the corner to get your bones tightened. You go to the best surgeon. Science and medicine are not aesthetics. “It can go hand in hand, but there has to be knowledge.”

Martínez Acosta pointed out that the best current example of someone who may be at risk of losing a tooth due to oral work performed by an unlicensed person was urban music singer Benito Martínez, better known as Bad Bunny. . He said he has spoken about the damage he suffered to his teeth due to some “improprieties”.

“The important thing is to maintain hygiene, that you don’t have cavities, that you don’t have bad breath. The rest comes little by little. Teeth are not white, not white and not like board teeth. Asymmetry provides consistency to the smile,” Martínez Acosta explains as advice for those who seek these procedures to achieve an ideal smile.

Disinfection: the key in every process

Another aspect that the doctor highlighted is the importance of contacting an expert who follows proper guidelines in the disinfection process. He said since COVID-19, all dentists have tripled disinfection methods to prevent the spread of diseases between patients or their office staff.

Ortiz Escalera explained that using equipment or having areas without adequate sterilization can be harmful not only to the mouth area. He explained the possibility that a bacteria could enter a person’s entire blood system during bleeding.

“In this case it is orthodontics, but in the same way there is whitening treatment, dental veneers (periodants), which are widely promoted on the network and are just as dangerous and of the same magnitude as orthodontics. All three are dangerous and require high qualifications to carry them out,” said the president of the College of Dental Surgeons.

He clarified that his statements are not tied to economic justification. He admitted that people use the excuse of cheapness to get these oral tasks done by non-expert hands. Ortiz Escalera, however, focused on the dangers.

The dentist explained that orthodontists do all kinds of studies to make sure that the teeth do not move into the wrong area. Diseases, gingivitis and other factors can irreversibly damage teeth, he said.

He explained, “If you have an infection, your teeth will become loose, fall out of place where they belong… That’s what we’re talking about, your teeth becoming irreversibly loose.” “Can happen.”

He commented that he had a case in which a person’s tooth 8, which is one of the front teeth, had become loose. He said the tooth was held in place only by a “bracket” that had been placed by an unlicensed person.

“They play with luck. If you wire 12 teeth, you can loosen nine and you can loosen them irreversibly. “It would be a sad thing,” he said.

Attention College of Dental Surgeons

While warning about the dangers, Ortiz Escalera explained that she learned about the work of two women in Aguas Buenos thanks to a group of dentistry students who used social media to warn about the dangers. Made a video with everything I found on the network. He said that since last Thursday he has focused on the investigation.

Yesterday, Friday, Telenoticias went to the place where the young women reportedly worked and they did not respond. Traders in the area alleged that apart from dental procedures, the girls also do nail and eyebrow work.

Anyone interested in filing a complaint to assist in the criminal investigation against the alleged fatula orthodontist can call (787) 764-1969 or visit in person the College of Dental Surgeons in San Juan to file a complaint Is.

However, Ortiz Escalera commented that he has received many complaints from people in Aguas Buenos and others through direct messages on the Facebook page against these women who practice dentistry illegally.

Incidentally, the dentist pointed out that these unlicensed people have a similar modus operandi.

“It is through social networks that processes are usually publicized and this is very strange, because they almost never give direction. You have to give a hint and then they will tell you the address it is. It is easy to understand. Everything is cash and you have to pay in advance. We have already had people who have contacted the college because they want to make a complaint. Many people were unaware that they could file a complaint. But, yes, they can complain, there is a mechanism to bring these people to justice,” said the doctor.

He explained that it is illegal to practice medicine without a license at the local and federal levels. Meanwhile, Law 75 or the Dental Law of Puerto Rico also applies to the dental profession, which imposes a fine of up to $500 and/or up to two years in prison for committing specific acts of these health professionals.