They will promote Nuevo León as a video game developerMediotiempo

In New Lion seek to encourage the state to be a Esports hub in Latin Americafor this, this weekend from April 6 to 9, 2023 will host an esports tournament of international stature, where they will participate 16 teams from Brazil, Argentina, the United States and Canada who will be played in qualifying matches to define the top 5 that will arrive at the Paris Major next May.

At a press conference to publicize the great event held with the support of ACE, a company from Vívaro and its subsidiaries, a Monterrey company chaired by businessman Gustavo De la Garza, will be broadcast via streaming, through Blast. TV, on its Twitch and YouTube channels, an event that they estimate will be seen by almost 20 million viewers on five continents.

Emmanuel Loo, Undersecretary of Investment of the Ministry of Economy of Nuevo Leónsaid that this global market is already an industry that handles more than 200 billion dollars.

“Our state plan is to become a Latin American innovation and technology hub, for Nuevo León it is an industry that we are interested in attracting not only tournaments but also developers, companies that are creating content for video games,” he said.

“Nuevo León will receive the best Counter-Strike teams in America, to define their pass to the World Cup in Paris. ACE has a history of hosting world-class esports events and tournaments in North and South America, and will offer teams based in the Americas the opportunity to play on the biggest stage in esports,” he said. Andrew Haworth, Director of Production and Operations at Blast TV.

ACE in alliance with Blast. TV, are the main sponsors of this event in which Counter-Strike video game experts will face each other in multiple rounds to achieve various objectives that will lead them to victory.

For his part, Gustavo De la Garza, said that Vívaro and ACE, with their fiber optic network of more than 273 thousand kilometers that surrounds the entire globe, have regenerated telecommunications, by connecting stadiums, television stations, and esports arenas. of all the world.

He said that the global video game market reaches a volume of income of more than 175 billion dollars. AND Counter Strikein its desire for expansion, is the first to distribute one million 250 thousand dollars in Latin America.

Octavio Echeagaray, CEO of ACEHe commented that this type of event is surpassing any other sport in the world because it is the number one hobby of youth.

Today eight out of 10 millennials and centennials play video games.

“The teams themselves are coming to Nuevo León a lot and these video game companies are setting up their offices. Thanks to our proximity to the United States, we have the opportunity to grow the industry in our country. In addition, we are very excited to contribute Latino talent and share it with the rest of the world”, added Echeagaray.

He also announced that more tournaments for other types of video games will come in the coming months.

– Reporting by Esther Herrera/ Telediario –

