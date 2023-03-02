Thiago Nigro denies having cheated on a woman to date Maíra Cardi

Businessman Thiago Nigro, known as Primo Rico, used social networks to defend himself against rumors that he would have betrayed his ex-partner Camila Ferreira to start dating Maíra Cardi. This Wednesday (1), Nigro and the former BBB announced their relationship and generated several comments, as he announced the separation from Camila in January of this year.

“A ‘small’ important addition to all the crooked information that is coming out in some corners: 1. I did have a relationship, and we broke up; 2. Being single, we start a relationship; 3. I’ve never been married – so don’t confuse my situation so you don’t try to fit me into biblical rules that don’t fit my case (which I agree with); 4. But yes, I still dream of marrying before God one day,” he wrote.

Photo: Playback/Instagram





Nigro reinforced that he does not usually share his intimate life and that there is a “giant burden in being public”. “Sometimes the narratives get out of hand and there’s little you can do. It wasn’t time to make the announcement we made this morning, but for good, we preferred to do it – and that’s good! It’s difficult for a mix like ours to ‘get to know each other’ intimately without questioning, websites and reporters appearing from all corners (and at all times). I am very happy (really!)”, he said.

Maíra Cardi took over on social media, this Wednesday morning, dating businessman and youtuber Thiago Nigro. The relationship begins four months after her breakup with Arthur Aguiar and a month after the breakup of his relationship with Camila Ferreira.