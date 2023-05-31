Thibaut Courtois joins stars Lewis Hamilton and Leonardo DiCaprio: Red Devil invests in vegetarian burger chain time up

The businessman continues to expand his portfolio in Thibaut Courtois (31). British burger chain Neat Burger raised 17 million euros in fresh capital last year, and so among those investors is a Red Devil. Courtois becomes one of the stars with his contribution.

Courtois’ investment dates back to last year, but Neat Burger only mentioned his name broadly in a press release for its capital round. The Real Madrid goalkeeper donated a small part of his net annual salary of 8 million euros to the vegetarian fast food chain.

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, who was one of the first celebrity investors, opened his portfolio for the second time. Actor and climate activist Leonardo DiCaprio is fit this time. He joins Hamilton as a substantial minority shareholder in 2022. Courtois now hangs his star in that Hall of Fame as well. The Champions League winner is a favourite.

Neat Burgers, a British chain, has embarked on a mission to change the way the world consumes protein. It offers meat-free burgers, hot dogs, and lactose-free milkshakes. Vegetarian burgers look like animal burgers made from meat. During cooking they lose a red liquid and also become discolored. Because Neat Burger wanted to grow strongly in the United States, it needed more financial resources. Enter Courtois and co.

Last year, Neat Burgers hired a Kortrijk resident to expand into the US: Vincent Herbert, former CEO of bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien.

rappers and football

Courtois has always had commercial ambitions. For several years he has been investing in business projects in which he sees the future. He has real estate projects in Spain and Belgium. In 2014, he contributed to the start-up capital of the online pharmacy Viata. In 2019 Courtva sold its interest to the Antwerp car family Moorkens. He bought out all the private investors for 2.5 million euros.

Like Red Flame Tessa Woollart, Thibaut Courtois believes in the future of smart sports technology Ledersreact. © AP/LeadsReact



In 2021, he invested 1 million euros in the West Flemish scale-up Ledersreact. The company developed a ‘smart training cone’ for athletes: a device to measure athletes’ reaction speed, fitness and cognitive skills.

Since the summer of 2020, he has held shares in Spanish e-sports company Dux Gaming. Dux bought in two football clubs: women’s team Deux Logroño and third division Inter de Madrid. Because DUX Internacional de Madrid could not meet the budget conditions of the Spanish association this season, it disappeared from the competition.

Courtois is still growing in the music world. He invested the sum of five zeros in the Hasselt ‘Artist Amplifier’ and can call himself a co-owner. The company houses five music labels, studios, a DJ school and a booking and management office for musicians and athletes. Dutch rappers Boof and Lil Klein are part of the portfolio of thirty artists. Belgian-Polish MMA player Artur Szczepniak, who recently lost his title match with Welters in Polish organization KSW, is also signed by Artist Amplifier.

