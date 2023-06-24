Thibaut Courtois (without kinesio tape) heads to secret wedding venue, Kevin de Bruyne finds his captain

Good day for Thibaut Courtois. The Real Madrid and Red Devils goalkeeper has jetted off with his fiancee Michelle Gerzig to a secret location in the south of France where the couple will marry later this week.

Striking: Courtois posted another photo from his private jet, this time without the kinesio tape for his injured knee.

Kevin De Bruyne left the field injured during the Champions League final and was also forced to miss the Red Devils’ two international matches against Austria and Estonia. De Bruyne, who was promoted as captain of the Red Devils by national coach Tedesco, followed from afar the entire discussion about who should or should not wear the band.

De Bruyne did not let this get to his heart and went on holiday in the south of France with two Manchester City teammates, Nathan Ake and Ilkay Gundogan. And it includes snapshots of essential holidays, for example on a luxury yacht. De Bruyne comments: “The captain’s got it”, the captain’s got it, Ilkay Gundogan, referring to ‘his’ Manchester City captain. But maybe Thibaut Courtois and the whole captaincy issue at the Red Devils also got pinned down…?