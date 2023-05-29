Thief caught in lingerie store, had already prepared bag (Ronse)

Pauline, a store specializing in lingerie and swimwear on Franklin Rooseveltplein, was ransacked Saturday morning. The thief had already prepared several bags of lingerie. Unknown absconded.

When the shopkeeper entered her business through the back door in Fabrikstraat around 9 a.m., she was startled by the alarm system. “I was trying to deactivate the burglary protection when I heard a noise on the top floor. A stranger came to our business. He ran after hearing the sound of me coming inside. He had already packed several bags including an old suitcase. And everything was mixed up in the store,” the shopper said of the bold break-in touching and still impressing.

Presumably the thieves managed to gain access by climbing in. The police came very quickly. Patrolling continued for a long time and sniffer dog was also installed. It is not known where the thief fled.

The manager of Lingerie Paulin calls on any witnesses: “We ask anyone who has seen suspicious activity or behavior around our building in Fabrikstraat on Saturday morning to report it to the police in Rons or our store Do”.