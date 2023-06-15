“Think for Kalmthout” frees up budget to develop civic ideas (Kalmthout)

The municipality of Kalmthout is also launching an edition of “Think for Kalmthout” this year. Residents develop an idea either alone or in collaboration with others. Through neighborhood budgeting, the municipality actualizes chosen ideas and thus creates strong and connected neighborhoods.

“The municipality provides 10,000 euros per district per year and a similar amount for umbrella projects,” says mayor Lucas Jacobs. “Ideas must meet a number of conditions. For example, they must fit within the powers of the municipality. All conditions can be found in the regulations found on the platform.

“You can submit your ideas on our participation platform Denkmee.kalmthout.be or on paper. Through the forum you can see whether your idea is developed enough or not. At the end of the summer, we evaluate all entries against the rules. Citizens can then vote for the ideas created. Selected ideas receive a portion of the available budget: both large and small initiatives are possible. And then people can work with their idea, ”said the mayor of Kalmthout.

“In recent years, for example, there have been many ideas about making borders and streets more flowery. That action has been put into practice, of which the curbs at Sportpark Heikant are a good example.

(EVDW)

Information: https://denkmee.kalmthout.be