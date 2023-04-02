Thirty years after the death of Audrey Hepburn, an actress is still in vogue – SEE

The sun had just risen. A yellow taxi rolls along New York’s Fifth Avenue to the sound of moon river, by Henry Mancini. The car stops and a woman gets out of it dressed in a basic little black dress signed by Hubert de Givenchy, a bun that defies the laws of gravity, dark glasses and immaculately white jewels perched on the back of her neck. She takes a croissant out of a plastic bag, raises her head and looks with genuine admiration at the window of the mythical Tiffany & Co. And then the credits say, in yellow letters: Audrey Hepburn in luxury doll, in the Portuguese version, a film inspired by a book by Truman Capote. It takes just over two minutes — but with the power to rebuild the past and pave the way for the future. Audrey was already well known, she had won the Oscar for best actress in 1954 for her performance in the streets of Rome, behind Gregory Peck, in the funny The Princess and the Commoner. But in Little dolldirected by Blake Edwards, in the skin of the character Holly Golightly, a luxury escort who dreams of Hollywood, a myth of sobriety and austerity was born.

Audrey died thirty years ago—her legacy, however, lives on. It has become synonymous with elegance that never seems to go out of style. Transiting between the sophistication of haute couture and the comfort of prêt-à-porter with her delicate body, without curves, exotic features and short hair, the Belgian-born actress — raised by her mother and abandoned by her father, a Nazi sympathizer — it was ahead of its time, and it still sounds that way today. Drinking Audrey’s style is right on target, without overdoing it or stridently.

She is on the catwalks of Paris and Milan, in collections by designers such as Oscar de la Renta and Valentino — in addition, of course, to Givenchy, a brand with which she was always associated, after years of partnership with the very first designer of the house. Emily Cooper, Lily Collins’ fashionista character in the series emily in paris, a Netflix success, for example, is evidently inspired by the classic figure of the actress, including the way she walks down the stairs, as if she were playing a piano. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, who is not a fool or anything, just the other day appeared dressed in a cut linked to Audrey. The list of names inspired by her goes on and on: Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway, etc. They follow the original advice of the little doll — who was nothing like a little doll, firm in her global star condition, at the same time sophisticated and minimalist, in a posture that never leaves the scene: “My look is easy to copy. Just put your hair up, buy big sunglasses, and put on a little sleeveless dress,” she once said. Put that way, it seems like child’s play. It is not.

Simplicity is an achievement that is often unattainable. It takes work, but it’s worth it, especially when there’s a mirror to look into. “Audrey is the personification of the feminine ideal”, says Lorenzo Merlino, stylist and professor of fashion at Faap, in São Paulo. It is not, it is always good to emphasize, the celebration of thinness, an aesthetic that absurdly excludes many women. Admiration for Audrey is of another order, it is the opposite of ostentation. It’s behavior that matches today’s moods, soaked in discomfort with the pandemic, the pain of wars and extreme social inequality. A basic little black dress always helps.

Published in VEJA on April 5, 2023, edition no. 2835