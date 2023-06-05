This 22 year old girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio Gigi Hadid has been spotted





When you think of Leonardo DiCaprio, you think of young girlfriends. After all of his performances as Casanova alongside young models, you’d almost forget that the best man is also an actor. It hits again this week, as Leo has been spotted with girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 22.

It seems like the actor has one or the other ladylove every week.

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted With Gigi Hadid’s 22-Year-Old Girlfriend

Where Leonardo was previously concerned about Gigi himself, he now seems to be shooting arrows at one of his girlfriends. Leonardo was spotted again this weekend on a boat off the coast of Ibiza with none other than model Meghan Roche. The 22 year old is a friend of Gigi Hadid and has worked with almost every major fashion house out there.

in these pictures tmz Leo and Meghan can be seen exiting the same SUV together as they board the plane on Saturday. And it looks like the two have spent the night together. There are pictures from the next day (Sunday) where she can be seen in a completely different outfit. Leo was mainly seen shirtless. As he can be seen shirtless throughout his travels in Europe.

Leo’s love from last week

It seems that Leo changes girlfriends more times than he changes a pair of shoes. Last week, the 48-year-old actor was still about all Model Neelam Gill, who is twenty years younger in age. Remarkably, Leo’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, was also part of the group. in pictures page six The actor is shown exiting the Chiltern Firehouse, a 5-star hotel in London. During Coachella, Leonardo was seen with model (again, yes) Irina Shayk, but the meeting didn’t come to fruition.

We see a common denominator among all Leo lovers: they are young, beautiful, and almost all of them work as models. He clearly has a type.