This ACER laptop is at an irresistible price thanks to Amazon offers

Since Amazon comes to us a real deal with a very interesting laptop from Acer that will put the best technology at a crazy price so that we can use our laptop for class and for a thousand other features, including play light games like League of Legends or CS:GO.

Now you can find this Acer laptop at a price of 679 euros on Amazon, that is, a 27% discount compared to the usual price that it usually has in the market.

I am going to tell you what hardware it has to see if it suits your needs with this discount of 250 euros.

This is the ACER Aspire 3 A135

This is a fairly well built laptop, it has a 15.6” screen that is quite standard but with a FullHD resolution of 1920×1080 LED LCD that will offer a good color level on our screen.

In addition, it has an eleventh generation Intel i7 processor with clock frequencies of 2.8 Ghz accompanied by 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD. This way, we guarantee a great level of speed when browsing and dedicating ourselves to tasks related to productivity.

In addition, with its integrated Intel Xi Iris graphics it will allow us to be able to play simple games like League of Legends, Counter Strike or even GTA V.

Its weight is perhaps somewhat high, since it has 1.7kg, but it is not bad at all since in general it will perform quite well.

Data sheet Acer Aspire 3 A135

Processor Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 2.8GHz

Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 2.8GHz RAM 8GB DDR4

8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB PCIe SSD

512GB PCIe SSD Optical unit Not

Not display 15.6″ FHD Acer ComfyView LED LCD FHD (1920 x 1080)

15.6″ FHD Acer ComfyView LED LCD FHD (1920 x 1080) graphic controller UMA

UMA connectivity gigabit ethernet Wi-Fi 802.11ac Bluetooth 5.0

laptop camera Yes (HD)

Yes (HD) Microphone Yes

Yes Battery 36Wh Li-ion battery

36Wh Li-ion battery connections 2 x USB 3.2 1xUSB 1 x RJ45 1xHDMI 1 x 3.5mm combo jack

Operating system NO OPERATING SYSTEM

NO OPERATING SYSTEM Dimensions 363.4(W) x 238.4(D) x 19.90(H)mm

363.4(W) x 238.4(D) x 19.90(H)mm Weight 1.7kg

1.7kg Colour Black

