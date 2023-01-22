This ACER laptop is at an irresistible price thanks to Amazon offers

This is the best time to get a laptop that has a great discount and that is perfect for productivity and other necessities such as very light games
Since Amazon comes to us a real deal with a very interesting laptop from Acer that will put the best technology at a crazy price so that we can use our laptop for class and for a thousand other features, including play light games like League of Legends or CS:GO.
Now you can find this Acer laptop at a price of 679 euros on Amazon, that is, a 27% discount compared to the usual price that it usually has in the market.
I am going to tell you what hardware it has to see if it suits your needs with this discount of 250 euros.
This is the ACER Aspire 3 A135
This is a fairly well built laptop, it has a 15.6” screen that is quite standard but with a FullHD resolution of 1920×1080 LED LCD that will offer a good color level on our screen.
In addition, it has an eleventh generation Intel i7 processor with clock frequencies of 2.8 Ghz accompanied by 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD. This way, we guarantee a great level of speed when browsing and dedicating ourselves to tasks related to productivity.
In addition, with its integrated Intel Xi Iris graphics it will allow us to be able to play simple games like League of Legends, Counter Strike or even GTA V.
Its weight is perhaps somewhat high, since it has 1.7kg, but it is not bad at all since in general it will perform quite well.
Data sheet Acer Aspire 3 A135
- Processor Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 2.8GHz
- RAM 8GB DDR4
- Storage 512GB PCIe SSD
- Optical unit Not
- display 15.6″ FHD Acer ComfyView LED LCD FHD (1920 x 1080)
- graphic controller UMA
- connectivity
- gigabit ethernet
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac
- Bluetooth 5.0
- laptop camera Yes (HD)
- Microphone Yes
- Battery 36Wh Li-ion battery
- connections
- 2 x USB 3.2
- 1xUSB
- 1 x RJ45
- 1xHDMI
- 1 x 3.5mm combo jack
- Operating system NO OPERATING SYSTEM
- Dimensions 363.4(W) x 238.4(D) x 19.90(H)mm
- Weight 1.7kg
- Colour Black
