This actress is unrecognizable, internet users are shocked!

Essential Netflix for Teens, from Tim Burton ” Wednesday “, Was able to take the audience into the dark world of a young girl. The latter, endowed with supernatural powers, manages to find her place in a private school dedicated to marginalized students. Since arriving on the platform in November 2022, she has accumulated Over 341 million hours watched In just one week, it thus reached the category of undisputed triumph, surpassing even such giants as Stranger Things. So, this performance instantly sent Jenna Ortega into the big leagues of cinema. With nostalgia the lead actress shared poignant details about her audition, without having any idea of ​​such success. Previously known for his notable role in the horror franchise Scream, Ortega is now retiring from it to focus on filming season 2 of Wednesday. The young artist also shared his recent thoughts on the dance that has become iconic in the series.

What’s in store for us in Wednesday Season 2?

If fans of the series thought they’d seen it all, they’re far from it… in fact, as Jenna Ortega pointed out, the series is preparing to release its second season on Wednesday. The talented actress shared hints about what will happen next in the series, announcing that she will be filming “Definitely a little more sinister.”, Thus, during the prestigious Emmy Awards ceremony, Jenna Ortega highlighted: , I think each episode will feel like a movie, which is a good thing., Leaving fans in suspense. In her new role as series producer, the American actress now takes a center stage for this next season, promising even more action scenes. However, you’ll have to be patient, as filming of Wednesday’s second season is scheduled for April in Ireland, with an announcement for airing on Netflix scheduled for early 2025. This waiting period promises to be the beginning of an even more captivating and ambitious horror experience. Jenna Ortega also responded to the rumors spreading about Lady Gaga’s possible involvement in the new season.

This actress completely changed

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week was held from Wednesday 16 January to Sunday 21 January and was attended by a large number of international celebrities. In fact, we found Gwendoline Christie there, best known for her role as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones. At 45, the actress recently played director Larissa Weems in the series Wednesday. Later, while parading as a model for Maison Margiela, the internet was talked about after a spectacular transformation in the expert hands of makeup artists. “I can’t tell you how meaningful this is to me, because I have loved fashion for a very long time and have wanted to participate in a show like this for over 30 years. , He said this after his participation in the program.