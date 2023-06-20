This also happened during this sports weekend: The world’s richest athlete gets even richer and tennis star digs into her soul

Michael Jordan Hears the Cash Register Ring (Part 128)

Michael Jordan (60) is going to sell the Charlotte Hornets again, 13 years after buying the club. He would still remain a minority shareholder of the North Carolina team. Jordan paid 164 million euros for the Hornets at the time, the current sale price would be 2.7 billion euros. The club will remain in the NBA family. New owners Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall are already minority owners of the Charlotte and Atlanta Hawks. Sportingly, Jordan’s route was a light play. In their 13 seasons, Charlotte made the playoffs only twice and each time it was stopped in the first round. Jordan is considered the richest athlete, active or inactive, of all time. His fortune is estimated at 1.5 billion euros.

©AFP

tennis star looks into her soul

Carlos Alcaraz is back after his elimination by Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of Roland Garros. After two epic sets, the 20-year-old Spaniard was tormented by cramps, allowing Djokovic to easily win the last two sets against Alcaraz at half-strength. “A lot of people were worried, but I feel better. Those cramps were the result of the stress I put on myself, the match against Djokovic and the nerves that come with a Grand Slam semi-final. Physically I’m strong. But mentally I wasn’t prepared enough to fight Novak.”

© EPA-EFE

Tennis star looks into her soul (bis)

In an interview with The Sunday Times, former US Open champion Emma Raducanu says she sometimes wishes she had never found that success. Redukanu was barely eighteen years old in 2021 and broke under the pressure of her sudden fame. The latter suffered mainly from injuries, game setbacks and coaching changes. “I have a lot of persistence, but it’s never been easy.” She ended up in a difficult world with many expectations. “I had to grow up very quickly. I was very naive even when I won the US Open. The whole circuit, with everything hanging around it, is not a safe place. You always have to be on your guard because there are a lot of sharks. I got burned a few times, but learned to keep my bubble as small as possible.

Is Marc Marquez The World’s Greatest Chunk Pilot?

Marc Marquez was not only a threat to himself but also to his rivals this weekend. The Spanish motorcycle racer was involved in a crash in the run-up to the MotoGP in Germany on Friday, in which he also took out his teammate Johann Zarco. In Saturday’s qualifying, the eight-time world champion actually hit the Sachsenring’s asphalt three times. And that followed a fifth slide on Sunday morning, in which he broke his left little finger.

© Geert Trecini

Famke Hermans remains boxing world champion

Famke Hermans successfully defended her IBO super welter title (between 66.678 and 69.853 kg). The 33-year-old Flemish-Brabant entered the fight night in Roosdal with a TKO of 46-year-old Swede Maria Lindberg, who conceded defeat early in the second round. Lindbergh went to the mat at the end of the first round after a good right hook from Hermanns. “It all went faster than expected”, Hermans later admitted. “I’m very happy that I was able to defend my title in Flemish Brabant. The adventures continue, but I can’t tell you where and when. Now it’s time for a holiday. Hermans’ dream British Natasha Jonas, IBF , The world champion in the WBO and WBC associations is to challenge. A clash with his compatriot Terry Harper, the WBA belt holder, is also possible.