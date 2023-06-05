This blonde bombshell will play Spider-Woman in the new Marvel movie next year



In recent times, Miles Morales has hit the silver screen in the animated film Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Of course, Spider-Woman can also be seen in that film and now it is confirmed that this character can be seen in a live action film very soon.

It has been rumored for some time that actress Sydney Sweeney will play Madame Web in Sony Pictures’ Marvel film. Now the actress has confirmed this rumour.

Spider Woman

Sweeney confirmed her role as Spider-Woman in an interview with Total Film. She is going to play the role of Julia Carpenter.

“I’m really excited about it. I can’t wait to talk about it. I can’t wait to be back with the actresses I shot the movie with: Dakota and Isabella and Celeste,” Sweeney said. “We had a lot of fun together.”

too many bad people

“And I really love that the world will get to see a bunch of female powerhouses,” actress added inter alia Excitement And The White Lotus up to it.

Other key roles are at least for Dakota Johnson (Cassandra Webb / Madame Web), Isabella Merced (Anya Corazon / Spider-Girl), Emma Roberts (Mary Parker) and Adam Scott (Ben Parker).

2024

madam web The film, produced by director SJ Clarkson, is scheduled to release on February 16, 2024. The film is set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. In October we see Kraven the Hunter for the first time.

Interested in writing reviews about movies and series? We are looking for editors.