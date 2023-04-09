This Call of Duty map in Fortnite has been removed and players are protesting it

Epic has gotten rid of these creations in Fortnite.

Rust, one of the emblematic maps of the Call of Duty saga.

Some time ago, Epic Games and Fortnite presented their new Unreal Editor, a level editor for all those people who want to unleash their creativity. On March 23, the company itself set a series of rules when it comes to making new creations, basically it is not allowed to make content that has copyright. That is, maps from other games are absolutely prohibited, and even recreating some maps from Fortnite itself will also be punished.

At first someone might think that they would leave a bit of a wide sleeve with this, however we have been able to see that this is not the case. Epic has deleted several Call of Duty maps and it is confirmed that they were not joking about this issue, now the players who enjoyed it are really angry for removing a jewel like the one this person had created.

Epic does not joke with the copyright of the maps

All this has been made possible because, as we mentioned at the beginning, Epic launched its new level editor with Unreal. This allows players to make an infinite number of creations, both maps and game modes, in addition, they will also be able to monetize the content in order to get extra money with the talent they offer us. The best thing about this is that it can be done within the game itself, you don’t need anything external.

Not surprisingly, this has led to many people unleash their full potential creating authentic wonders and yes, also maps belonging to the Call of Duty saga. Among them stand out Rust or Shipment; something that Epic will not tolerate. The creator of these maps has already confirmed that due to this policy, he will not create any more copyrighted content, so we are done seeing these amazing recreations.

I will no longer be recreating any copyright maps Modern Fortfare along with some zombie maps

have been deleted and can no longer be played

I still plan on creating unique experiences for shooter

& Zombie fans i have also removed all tweets and YT Videos related to the topic. pic.twitter.com/TGVoHnulSu — Mist Jawa (@MistJawaYT) April 3, 2023

As you have seen, Mist Jawa It has been really clear and it is that how could it be otherwise, he is quite disappointed with all this. Although Epic had already warned about the problems that the creation of third-party maps would cause, they are still surprised to see the harshness with which the Fortnite company has acted. In addition, Jawa even confirms that he has deleted everything related to these maps, both from YouTube and Twitter.

But if you have been late to see these designs, do not worry, then I will leave you a small video of Jake LuckyeSports commentator. Jake has uploaded to Twitter the video of one of Jawa’s creations, the map of Rust; this creation turns Fortnite into a shooter in first person and allows us to enjoy one of the most iconic maps of the Activision saga.

Activision has begun taking down Fortnite Creative 2.0 maps for Copyright Infringement. Meaning Call of Duty inspired maps like FPS Rust, Zombies, and more will no longer be playable as creators are contacted to remove them :/ pic.twitter.com/VUENqq3Fs2 —Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 3, 2023

Apparently these are not the only creations, we have also been able to see a touch of Shipment in the video and also, zombie fans could also enjoy recreations that took us back to that time. We cannot deny that Mist Jawa has an incredible talent for creations and it’s a shame that Epic doesn’t tolerate copyright creation, although then again it’s totally logical.