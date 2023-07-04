This combination transports eight empty 20-foot containers

A first in the world: A Super B-Double ‘double-stack’ trailer combination that can transport eight empty 20-foot containers is now operational in the port of Brisbane, Australia.

The O’Phee ‘London’ double stack container SKEL Super B-Double combination – named after London’s famous double decker buses – was presented to truck enthusiasts for the first time at the Brisbane Truck Show. The trailer was produced by O’Fee Trailers, a division of The Drake Group. The trailer combine has successfully completed its first test drive recently. The trailer is designed to carry four 40-foot containers or eight 20-foot containers at a time to an impressive height of over seven meters.

less transportation activities

Cube is pleased to be working with O’Fee Trailers and The Drake Group on the first phase of these innovative trailers.

“These high-productivity vehicles have the potential to increase operational efficiency given their ability to transport up to 8 x 20-foot containers at a time, and we believe they will reduce transport movements,” the company said. can also contribute to reducing emissions by “In a stringent safety and operational environment, the test drive took place during which the vehicle transported eight empty 20-foot containers on a predetermined route on public roads. It is the first time that a double-stack container vehicle has been tested on public roads in Australia.

no height restrictions

This groundbreaking idea came about after a discussion between Cube and O’Fee Trailers about ways to improve the productivity and efficiency of transporting large numbers of empty containers. Transportation company Cube initially considered long Super B doubles for transporting containers. Since there are no height restrictions or potential hazards in the port, it was decided to develop a combine that could stack containers.

“We asked Les Brussa and the Port of Brisbane questions and everyone agreed that it was indeed possible. Of course, it was an understatement – ​​that was an understatement,” says O’Fee. “Then me and John Drake said we could actually do this and it would be great. So John and I started vetting and designing it,” O’Fee said.

rules

“We have gone through all the regulatory avenues – what will happen, what will happen and how will happen – and have made it through the approval processes. Then we did the design we thought would work, and then we had to risk it all and actually build it.

“After the trailer was made, we had to prove that the computer simulation would work in a field test. So we ran the stability test and the NHVR (National Heavy Vehicle Regulator) and the Port of Brisbane were there to make sure everything worked, which it did.

Source: bigrigs.com.au