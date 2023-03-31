This country will classify video games for adults if they include loot boxes

More and more video games are brought by the loot boxeswhich some countries describe as an internal betting system, in the case of the Australian government that suggests implementing a +18 classification to the titles with this modality.

So it affirms Michelle RowlandAustralia’s Minister of Communications, suggests that this adult rating be implemented in games that have loot boxesnaming them “simulated betting”, in more exact words it states the following:

“There is growing concern in the community about the harms of simulated gambling. A parent, for example, would expect that if their children had purchased and were playing a game, and that game contained any simulated gambling, the parent would be entitled to know it”.

This classification proposed by the Australian government would mean a significant change at the general level of the titles that contain loot boxesthat is, games like ‘FIFA’ have an age restriction for general audiences, now it would be for mature audiences.

The loot boxes have been a topic in recent times, being restricted and even eliminated from some titles, such as ‘ Star Wars Battlefront 2′ , that after its controversy with the loot boxes, EA went on to withdraw them completely. Also the most recent case with Blizzard and ‘Overwatch’, which they removed this modality in the sequel and replacing it with a battle pass.