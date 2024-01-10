This Daily Japanese Habit Is a Surprising Key to Longevity We Can All Practice

In Japan, Bath It is a sacred as well as an everyday affair. it japanese daily habit In most western countries it has been replaced by rainfall. However, in Japan, Only 10% of its residents are satisfied with bathing, Bathing is always included in Japan go in the hot tub, its roots are established Japanese routine Has a unique natural wealth – about the island 27,000 natural hot springs– and in a very ancient belief – united by Buddhism and Shintoism– who gives bathing ritual Purifying powers of body and soul. According to one of the greatest experts on the matter, Hayasaka Shinya, physician and professor at Tokyo City UniversityRecent studies show that domestic japanese bathroom -called Ofuro– This is also one of the keys to highness live long On the Pacific Islands.

A Japanese habit with 3 different versions: Ofuro, onsen And sat

In Japan there are different Types of Bath: Thermal Bath, Public Bath and Domestic Bath, Each one has its own characteristics. We explain them to you:

Japanese thermal bath called onsen, The geotechnical activity of four tectonic plates converging in Japan has transformed the country into a global hot spring niche, In onsen or bathing in natural hot springs, the Japanese enjoy bathing in nature, authentic wellness heaven Being the source they are one of its main tourist attractions Beauty and Anti-Aging, The most Cold Passengers are requested to take a trip Ryokan Onsen– Traditional Japanese accommodation including hot spring. Japanese public bath is called sat, sat Were neighboring bathrooms Designed to access hot water Residents who did not have space for private bathrooms in their homes. nowadays mostly sat Have become spa With more complete services. For a small fee, a Japanese person can take a hot bath while relaxing talk to other people surrounded by mount fuji murals, Human relationships are a plus sat, He Japanese home bathroom is called Ofuro, is located in a special room Separate from home and toilet, Ofuro They have two places: one for shower -Where one washes with soap and rinses- and the other for that bathroom -where only one warms and soothes, So the whole family can bathe together or alone in the same water: it is always clean and warm,

5 Keys to Practicing the Japanese Daily Habit of Longevity

While in the West the purpose of the bathroom is cleanliness and hygiene, In Japan they take a bath to relax, that is that Ofuro: A relaxing bath, this concept of relaxing bath It exists due to the inclusion of the Japanese language in Western homes. Scents and sounds, candles and brushes, etc. A welfare trend who wants to influence our sensory world Calm down, This also Upholstery contributes with Waterfall faucets, freestanding tub-type bathtubs or presence of floorsAs another element of the bathroom. However, if we want to have an authentically Japanese bath we need to keep in mind these 5 keys:

bathtub , The typical Japanese bathtub is very high deep more than western Small , The reason is simple: that you can, Sit with your knees bent and let the water cover you , first they were Cedar Of high quality, which gives a relaxing aroma when mixed with hot water. there’s always one in the bathtub Top To conserve the heat of water.

Clean water, In The Japanese bathtub you don't wash Because you come clean already because you have already taken a bath.

pure rest, Japanese bathtub is a place relax and calm down With the sound of water accompanying it, Fragrance fir woodYou go out and oil), etc., so many Japanese adopt take a bath before sleeping,

Benefits of Japanese Bath Ofuro And it affects longevity

According to Hayasaka ShinyaDoctor specializing in thermal treatments, recent studies show that Japanese bathing affects live long, A study published in 2020 by Osaka University Showed that “people who bathe every day, see.” Risk of heart disease and stroke reduced by 30% Compared to those who don’t do it or do it only once or twice a week. Therefore, the idea has been strengthened that bathing is one of the factors that prolongs life and improves health.” According to the expert, He best bathroom These are the features: “Take a bath with water up to your shoulders at 40º for 10 minutes. Sweat on your forehead is a good sign that the body has warmed up enough.” The benefits of Japanese bath at 40 degrees are as follows: