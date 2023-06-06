This Detail Made The Idol Who He Wanted To Rid Of





Starring in a series about Lily-Rose Depp (daughter of Johnny Depp) and The Weeknd dark side of the entertainment industry. He can only walk right, can’t he? well this has gone exactly in the direction of the intended indictment Sculpture was correctly intended.

Sculpture It follows fictional pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) who falls in love with suspicious club owner, self-help guru and cult leader Tedros (The Weeknd) after a nervous breakdown. She’s trying to reclaim her name as America’s sexiest pop star. The HBO Max hit was supposed to be a satirical protest against today’s entertainment industry. There was a standing ovation during the Cannes Film Festival, but that doesn’t always say everything about the actual reception by critics and the public.

Female perspective leads to lots of nudity

We’ll come back to reviews and public opinion in a moment. The first details what gives the series an adversarial character alongside Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd. One catchy detail, by the way: more nudity and sexual abuse. Initially, Amy Seimetz was brought on to direct, but after most of the series was filmed, she left the project. He told the story from a female point of view, and according to various insiders, was one of the reasons for the dismissal for The Weeknd, writes nu.nl,

After Amy Seimetz’s departure, Sam Levinson was already involved as a writer. SculptureAppointed Director. He also directed the strong HBO Max series Excitement, being praised by actress Sydney Sweeney for functional nudity. The director also added a lot of nude scenes Sculpture, which was completely replaced after the departure of Amy Seimetz. But according to crew members, these were anything but functional.

‘Sexual Harassment Porn’

Several crew members told Rolling stone that Sam Levinson raped Lily-Rose Depp’s character and the overall character of the series. “I signed up to participate in the sarcastic satire on fame in the times we live in, but Sculpture It became like we wanted to joke,” said a crew member in an interview with Rolling stone, “I thought, What is this? What am I reading here? It suddenly felt like sexual assault porn.

According to the crew, Sam Levinson completely manipulated the plot and added several nude scenes. Additionally, a prominent scene was added to the script where The Weeknd’s character sexually assaults Lily-Rose Depp’s character. Part of these scenes have been deleted, but the crew of Sculpture is clear. “The story of a singer being victimized in the industry has turned into an outrageous, abusive love story.” A lack of structure and leadership is also cited as a reason for the disappointing result.

HBO Max hits The Idol and reviews

yet it is Sculpture In all countries where the series is broadcast, according to data from FlixPatrol, the series entered the list of most watched HBO Max series at number one. Which doesn’t automatically mean that film critics will shy away from it.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd have to make do with a woefully low score of 26%. Viewers on this film review platform are slightly more comfortable with the sexual violence, with a score of 63%. Nothing to write about with a rating of 5 out of 10 on IMDb. But judge for yourself. Sculpture Now streaming on HBO Max.