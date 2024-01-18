This facial oil is Jessica Chastain’s favorite

The multi-award-winning actress says there’s one beauty product she can’t live without to prep her skin for the red carpet. Which one is here?

Celebrities regularly reveal their favorite beauty products in interviews, often leading to imitation (and stock shortages…) among their fans or beauty product aficionados. This is especially the case of Jessica Chastain, who recently made revelations to the American media “InStyle” during the Emmy Awards ceremony. The American actress, who appeared on the Emmy Awards red carpet wearing “liquid hair”, also took the opportunity to brighten her skin.

At 46, she appeared with skin as glowing and hydrated as the day before. The secret behind her perfect skin? Pure Radiance Facial Oil from True Botanicals.

Why does this facial oil attract celebrities?

“There’s no better product for achieving that hydrated, dewy, flawless glow.” I love her,” revealed Molly Bloom’s interpreter in The Great Game, speaking to American media ”InStyle”. In fact, this brightening facial oil, winner of the 2022 Beauty Awards, will help target signs of facial aging by significantly hydrating the skin.

Ideal for showcasing glowing and healthy skin, it has a subtle scent of jasmine and rose. Additionally, it is rich in ceramides, fatty acids and antioxidants, which are found in kiwi, passion fruit, papaya and chia seed oils. This vegetable oil, which restores youthfulness to the skin, has even convinced Olivia Wilde, Laura Dern and Eva Mendes to never do without it. So, won?