This fashion trend worn by Emily Ratajkowski will dethrone the T-shirt this spring

What will be the easy-to-wear fashion trend that will rock our wardrobes this spring? With the final appearance of reaction elementsEmily Ratajkowski, on the streets of New York this March 14th. walking with your dog Colombomodel, book author my body and manufacturers of swimwear labels concubine She was seen in a look combining office wear, sporty details and sexiness.

Asymmetrical top: the trend that will dethrone the T-shirt this spring

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin

A few days later, she made a splash in her wedding dress Jacquemus for the ceremony oscars 2024, Emily Ratajkowski Abandoned sophistication for a more casual look. she wore a pair of sneakers Palermo Of puma, black pants with pleats, a beige suit jacket and, the centerpiece of this look: a top with 90s accents. For more nostalgia, the asymmetric V-cut top is making a big fashion comeback for spring. Will it dethrone the essential t-shirt? Reply in the coming months! In the meantime, here are two models at lower prices to invest in to follow the trend.

