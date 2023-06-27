This fast-paced action film from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s biggest flop is 2010



Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is the most successful actor of all time. He plays roles in all kinds of big blockbuster movies, come to think of it fast and furiousmovies, jumanjiMovies and much more. Johnson’s career has not always been so successful. In 2010, he also acted in a big flop film.

A year before The Rock’s career skyrocketed with his role in Fast Five, the former wrestler starred in another fast-paced action film called Faster.

Story

In faster, directed by George Tillman, Jr. ,infamous, respectable men), Dwayne plays a man known as “the Driver”. He is out to take revenge on those who killed his brother during a robbery and left him half-dead. Meanwhile, a policeman and a manic-depressive killer follow her.

johnson stopped faster Mainly engaged in family and adventure films game plan And race to Witch Mountain, So a hard action thriller with an R rating (16+ age advice) was a welcome change in genre.

flopped

You can’t even imagine these days, an action movie starring The Rock in the lead flops miserably. black adam A recent example is a movie starring The Rock that was a bit of a disappointment, but still grossed nearly $400 million. faster Total sales were only $35 million.

The film’s production budget was US$24 million. In general, a film is only profitable when twice the production budget is converted due to marketing costs and the fact that part of the turnover naturally goes to cinemas. So the film was about 13 million short.

critics say

The film was not well received by the critics as well. Overall, he enjoyed seeing Johnson in an action film again, but was unsuccessful. faster in many other ways.

It is definitely always better to form your own opinion about a movie. If you’re interested in and curious about how The Rock operated thirteen years ago, you can faster Pathe Home Rentals.