This former MCU star will play the lead role

The information was made official some time ago: Saga jurassic world will continue on movie theater With a new creation, about which we know little or nothing. But the interpreter of the main character will now be known, and it is old. star Of mcu Which maybe you like.

Jurassic Park continues to inspire universal

First Jurassic ParkDirected by Steven Spielberg, is a cult film that spans the ages with disturbing ease. Even today it is generally considered the best film of the franchise. After two popular but less impressive parts, Jurassic Park Disappeared from radar screens for 14 years, before returning to the forefront jurassic world. The feature film was a huge hit and grossed $1.6 billion at the box office. Both of its sequels crossed $1 billion in revenue, so it made sense to make a fourth film jurassic world Should be considered by Universal. The project is starting to take shape, and we may find out the star of this sequel!

Skeletor Johansson, star of Jurassic world 4 ,

jurassic world: fallen kingdom And the world after It was generally poorly received by critics, but still made Universal a lot of money. So we didn’t have to wait long before starting a new composition. But this time, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas take out Howard. According to highly reliable insider Jeff Snyder, the new face of the franchise will be none other than Scarlett Johansson! However, the information remains to be confirmed as the journalist confirmed that the interpreter of Black Widow was offered the role in the MCU, But it is not specified whether the actress accepted the role or not. The actress will already star in four films between 2024 and 2025, including an animated film. But for the most part filming should already be finished, and so the actress’s schedule should be freed up.

One of the rare information leaked around “jurassic world 4“, we know that The first to be written will be Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp. The script will already be quite advanced, and The film’s release date is already set for July 2, 2025 across the Atlantic.