This “Friends” Character Was Really Annoying, But Her Actor Saved Her

There are a lot of things in ‘Friends’ that almost could have been very different, including Joey’s character.

Nevertheless, the story and characters were not what it seemed from the beginning, as the makers initially had different ideas about the cast. For example, Rachel Green will be played by Courteney Cox instead of Jennifer Aniston. And Monica didn’t end up with Chandler.

annoying jerk

The biggest difference, however, was that Joey was not a dumb and charming actor, constantly on the lookout for jobs and women. Indeed, he was written off as an annoying jerk.

Matt LeBlanc is believed to be the one who went ahead and questioned why anyone would want to be friends with someone like the original version of Joey Tribbiani. Given that he was not even the producers’ first choice for the role, the differences in the character’s creative vision may have been very difficult to resolve.

Monica and Joey?

But in the end, Joy definitely benefited. Series co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane recalled thinking that Monica would end up with Joey, and Joey was not the person we fell in love with in this version:

“Rather than play what was written in the script the way he had already imagined, Matt LeBlanc decided to put his own spin on Joey, and he became the character we know”.,

childish

“Simple, funny and at times a little childish, but one that was definitely relatable to the audience and for whom it was realistic to have lots of friends around”,

Luckily, LeBlanc managed to turn the character into the Joey that helped make the series so iconic. Friend Can be seen on HBO Max.