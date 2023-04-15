This game is known as “Counter Strike” for mobiles and it is sweeping

This game is a true mobile clone of Counter Strike.

Counter Strike is one of the most mythical shooters in history

Unfortunately, we can’t play Counter Strike on our mobile phone. However, recently a title has come out that is quite similar to it, we are talking about Critical Opsa game of first person shooting which aims to be one of the best shooters that currently exist for both Android and iOS. Also, it has good optimization and nice graphics, so it’s a really interesting proposition. So, while we wait to see if Valve decides to launch your mobile gameswe will have the opportunity to play something that takes away our

Critical Ops: Counter Strike for mobile

Critical Ops is a tactical shooter by teams that brings us a very interesting game system that inevitably reminds us of the classic Counter Strike.

The mechanics are exactly the same as in Counter Strike. We will choose whether to be terrorists or anti-terrorists and we will fight in a team duel in which only one team can remain alive. At the same time, each map has objectives, which are usually related to planting a bomb and the anti-terrorists defend the area. Matches last a few rounds and the team that wins the most becomes the winner of the crossover. Thus, it is a very tactical game since we will not be reborn with each deathbut we will have to wait for each game to end.

How could it be otherwise, the game has a battle pass so that we can customize our character to the maximum. This not only includes skins for all weapons, but also for the hands, since it is what we will see most frequently throughout the game. In addition, they have recently updated reload animations to add new ones and give it more variety.

From time to time the game is updated with new maps and content so that we never get bored. The team behind Critical Ops have put a lot of effort into this title and some maps also draw from others shooter classics such as Battlefield 3.

Critical Ops is our ideal game if:

We really like Counter Strike and we look for enjoy it in mobile format .

. We are fans of 5v5 team action games .

. We like games where it’s the skill is more important than having a broken character .

. We are looking for a tactical experience in the style of Counter Strike or Rainbow Six.

Critical Ops is available for both Android and iOS. the game is very well optimized so it works on pretty much any mobile phone from the last few years. It is a really interesting game and it is gratuitous so it is worth giving it a chance even if it is to play a few rounds and remember old days internet cafe.

Download Critical Ops on the Google Play Store