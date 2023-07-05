This gem on Netflix will probably set you up for an evening full of action and violence



Unfortunately, the great advantage of many streaming services is that there are also many great titles from film history available to watch. They are barely promoted by the services, so you have to look them up. FilmTotaal helps you out.

For example, there’s Killing Them Softly, a crime action film from director Andrew Dominik on Netflix that you may know about. once more with feeling And White,

gangster movie killing them Softly From 2012 Stars Brad Pitt (the big short) and Ray Liotta and Ben Mendelsohn, among others, have supporting roles.

The Critics Consensus on Rotten Tomatoes is as follows (74%): “Killing Them Softly is a darkly comic, wistful thriller that also serves as a cautionary tale about capitalism, delivering its message with sledgehammer force.”

“It was like you became part of the whole, that’s how poignant the film was. I felt a strong sense of the Coen brothers when I saw it, and that’s not a bad feeling.” According to Filmfan on Moviemeter.

Rosicky wrote on Moviemeter: “Great. Atmospheric film with excellent acting, pleasant atmosphere and good critical note. The change in pace is a bit jarring and the plot is a bit too thin, but this is definitely an above average crime film. Sustained tension, pitt and Strong visual and social themes among Gandolfini.”

killing them Softly premiered in the Netherlands on 18 October 2012. The film, which cost $15 million, earned more than double that. You can now watch the film again on Netflix.

Synopsis: Kogan is a criminal who works for the local mafia in Boston. He is called in when some mobsters get robbed during an important poker night. Kogan doesn’t back down from anyone and goes in search of criminals. During his personal investigation, he interrogates everyone and even sets out to commit murder.