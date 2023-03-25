This has been the activities of the Gaming Zone of the Sport Weekend Brand

Lhe Gaming Zone of the MARCA Sport Weekend has shone to the fullest this Saturday. The different activities for the fans, from testing your aim in VALORANT to bowling or driving a car in a simulation game, They have attracted a lot of viewers.

This 2023 has changed its location, but that is not the only thing that has changed. Last year the Storm Zone, which came from the hand of GGTech it was the main attraction. In this, in Pier One, the Santander and G2A areas have been added.

Santander Zone: show your qualities as a caster

In the Santander Zone, our particular ‘speaker’, DonDeGentes has been in charge of entertaining all those who decided to take a look to what was happening in the upper area of ​​the Center Pompidou. With games from bowling to dodgeball, young and old alike have had a great time.

Besides, Since DonDeGentes has been (and is) a professional caster, he has held a casting competition, in which those who wanted to could demonstrate their abilities as a League of Legends narrator and even Kings League.

G2A Zone: Traditional Sports Simulation Games

In the G2A area, the best page to get hold of all your favorite games, we have been able to enjoy the best place to play traditional sports simulators. Both FIFA and NBA2K have entertained all those who have passed by the stand.

And also, as if this were not enough, the Málaga CF player, Rubiales, has attended the eventto challenge all the players who wanted to a few games of FIFA 23. We do not know if anyone has been able to beat him, but of course the area has been filled with rivals for him.

As if this were not enough, hand in hand with G2A, MARCA brings you a gift. With the code G2AXMARCA15 you can enjoy a 15% discount on video games, dlcs and softwarealthough preorders and wholesale orders are excluded.

Storm Zone: try the best esports

The boys from Circuito Tormenta have once again brought a stand to MARCA Sport Weekend. Like last year, VALORANT and League of Legends can be played there, and even shooter fans have been able to take photos with their favorite agents.

And as if this were not enough, those who have wanted to have been able to participate in a tournament to win a computer, demonstrating their aim at the VALORANT shooting range. This can still be done this Sunday, although the marks achieved have been almost unbeatable.