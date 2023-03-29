This has been the Play Córdoba Game Fest 2023, new edition of the Play Digital Fest Game

Play Cordoba Game Fest 2023 was held last weekend, after the 2022 edition, with a face-to-face event for the people of Cordoba and with activities in pcSteam Deck, ps4PS5, Xbox, Switch, rap events, tournaments and more.

In this chronicle we are going to tell you about our visit, as always, starting at the beginning. As soon as you get to Vista Alegre Municipal Sports Palacethe situation was very different from last year.

The changes were more than evident, and always for the better. On this occasion, the tickets were sold at the ticket office of the pavilion with several ordered rows next to the access to the venue.

VIDEO ALL about ANIME BOX – Price, catalog… is this anime streaming worth it?

Upon entering, we were welcomed by the stands (or stalls) of artists, which for them was appreciated for the initial visibility.

Chronicle of Play Córdoba Game Fest 2023 (second edition of the fair)

Saturday March 25, 2023

We entered the venue almost from its opening at 10:00, and there was already a long line of people waiting to validate their entry and access the space dedicated to the fair; that without counting the queue that was waiting to buy his ticket. A preview of the fullness that was going to live inside.

As we said, the artists who had acquired their position were already distributed right next to the main entrance. Although there have been some absences because last year there were complaints in this section, in 2023 we have only heard praise thanks to the changes and novelties introduced.

When chatting with some of them we have seen more smiling faces, a much better feeling and an exacerbated enjoyment of the event, without a doubt they plan to repeat it next year since this one has left a good taste in their mouths.

After continuing down that corridor was the Nerf area with different guns and an improvised stage, while at the other end of the room a Scalextric and a stage with drones were set up.

The situation was somewhat confusing since all this was set up on Saturday afternoon, because Vistalegre continued to act as a sports pavilion in rhythmic gymnastics and both dependencies were needed.

Play Córdoba Game Fest 2023 – Artist stands

In the other area were our friends from Retro Bytes Cordoba with different arcade games and retro consoles, a space that was well traveled by visitors and where everything was always full.

In that same corridor there were a few tables to rest or enjoy some board games and following the path we came to a restaurant area with food and tables for lunch and/or snack; an improved aspect compared to 2022 where there was only the improvised bar.

Finally we have the central area and the bulk of the entire event, again a main stage with events, several commercial stands, VR and driving tests, many Spanish indie games to try and guest artists.

As special mentions were Red Mountain with The Crown of Wu in playstation 5 and right behind Voragine Game Studios with its metroidvania Eden’s Guardianwhich we tried its demo and promises a lot.

The day continued to warm up with The Survival League Cordoba and the cosplay contest for all ages, from young to old; along with the guest of the day that was Annabelle Cosplay.

The rest of the space was open to free play on consoles with FIFA 23 and enough computers to enjoy Fortnite and Valorant; without forgetting the super cell tournaments with Clash Royale and Brawl Stars.

A curious aspect was the Train to Play talk, because whoever wants to dedicate themselves professionally to video games should not neglect their physical condition and prevent injuries; that is why they took it upon themselves to promote their practices.

Second day, Sunday March 26, 2023

The following day passed more or less the same, except for some differences in the main stage. Most of the time was dedicated to the Kpop Contest and the Quizz or question contest, while in the afternoon the finals of the Brawl Stars, Clash Royale and Valorant tournaments.

The second day had fewer people in its stands and that was noticeable, but the spirits did not falter. For this reason, several of its managers assured that they had enjoyed this 2nd event very much, to which the people of Cordoba have attended in a more massive way.

At around 6:00 p.m. we were able to attend a mini presentation of indie games where several Spanish developers from Moth Rising, Candy Shot, Underworld or Legends of Hapax (among others) were present to comment on how they work.

The cosplay session Walking around the event this day also left us some memorable moments, but as usually happens in fairs and events that last all weekend, the hottest day was Saturday; We leave you with a gallery with some of his assistants.

Play Cordoba Game Fest 2023

It is quite clear that the city -together with attendees from other CCAAs- have put on their best games and anime themed galas to give their best and show off with their characterizations.

After this and with a slight look at stands like TuPlaca, Diego Parker Tattoo, Córdoba CF eSports and various commercials with merchandising, we ended a more than memorable weekend.

Conclusions of Play Cordoba Game Fest 2023

PLAYGeneration has returned this year with a Play Cordoba Game Fest 2023 in style, it has improved the quality of the event compared to 2022 and has overcome the barriers of space in Vistalegre.

The invited artists with whom we chatted commented on the improvement and how they plan to repeat next year, their managers assure that they will return with many improvements and the public has responded in a more than evident way to this Cordovan event.

The cosplay contest has had a lot of quality in all age groups, the Kpop contest was welcomed by many people and the Valorant tournament -together with the computers- was hectic.

We are sure that after everything that was experienced in the event during the last weekend of March in Córdoba, many people will be looking forward to next year 2024.

Play Cordoba Game Fest 2023 It was a few months ahead of its previous edition, but that has not caught anyone off guard. If you were lucky enough to be able to pass, how did you experience the Cordoba gaming fair?