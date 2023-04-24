This has been the sales premieres of Minecraft Legends and Advance Wars in the United Kingdom (4/24/23)

One more week, here we bring you the list with the best-selling games during the last seven days in United Kingdom. In this case, the information refers to the week that ended yesterday sunday.
UK sales
In the list, we see that Minecraft Legends is positioned as the best-selling game available on Nintendo Switch, located in second position at its premiere. It also highlights the debut of Advance Wars in third place.
Here is the UK list:
|New
|1
|Dead Island 2
|New
|2
|Minecraft Legends
|New
|3
|Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
|2
|4
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|1
|5
|FIFA 23
|5
|6
|Super Mario Odyssey
|4
|7
|Hogwarts Legacy
|3
|8
|resident evil 4
|9
|9
|Minecraft
|6
|10
|God of War Ragnarok
|10
|eleven
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|8
|12
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|eleven
|13
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|13
|14
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
|14
|fifteen
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|18
|16
|Grand Theft Auto V
|16
|17
|Pokémon Violet
|24
|18
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|17
|19
|WWE 2K23
|12
|twenty
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|twenty
|twenty-one
|Mario Party Superstars
|26
|22
|Pokemon Scarlet
|27
|23
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|29
|24
|splatoon 3
|fifteen
|25
|EA Sports PGA Tour
|39
|26
|Luigi’s Mansion 3
|7
|27
|Gran Turismo 7
|3. 4
|28
|Just Dance 2023 Edition
|–
|29
|Metroid Prime Remastered
|–
|30
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|–
|31
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|–
|32
|NBA 2K23
|35
|33
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|36
|3. 4
|Grant Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
|32
|35
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|40
|36
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|37
|37
|Pokemon Legends: Arceus
|–
|38
|red dead redemption 2
|33
|39
|saints row
|23
|40
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
What do you think of this UK top? You can share it in the comments.
