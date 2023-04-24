This has been the sales premieres of Minecraft Legends and Advance Wars in the United Kingdom (4/24/23)

One more week, here we bring you the list with the best-selling games during the last seven days in United Kingdom. In this case, the information refers to the week that ended yesterday sunday.

In the list, we see that Minecraft Legends is positioned as the best-selling game available on Nintendo Switch, located in second position at its premiere. It also highlights the debut of Advance Wars in third place.

Here is the UK list:

New 1 Dead Island 2 New 2 Minecraft Legends New 3 Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp 2 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 1 5 FIFA 23 5 6 Super Mario Odyssey 4 7 Hogwarts Legacy 3 8 resident evil 4 9 9 Minecraft 6 10 God of War Ragnarok 10 eleven New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe 8 12 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II eleven 13 Nintendo Switch Sports 13 14 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury 14 fifteen Animal Crossing: New Horizons 18 16 Grand Theft Auto V 16 17 Pokémon Violet 24 18 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 17 19 WWE 2K23 12 twenty Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga twenty twenty-one Mario Party Superstars 26 22 Pokemon Scarlet 27 23 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope 29 24 splatoon 3 fifteen 25 EA Sports PGA Tour 39 26 Luigi’s Mansion 3 7 27 Gran Turismo 7 3. 4 28 Just Dance 2023 Edition – 29 Metroid Prime Remastered – 30 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – 31 Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 32 NBA 2K23 35 33 Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe 36 3. 4 Grant Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition 32 35 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 40 36 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 37 37 Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 38 red dead redemption 2 33 39 saints row 23 40 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

