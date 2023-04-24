This has been the sales premieres of Minecraft Legends and Advance Wars in the United Kingdom (4/24/23)

One more week, here we bring you the list with the best-selling games during the last seven days in United Kingdom. In this case, the information refers to the week that ended yesterday sunday.

UK sales

In the list, we see that Minecraft Legends is positioned as the best-selling game available on Nintendo Switch, located in second position at its premiere. It also highlights the debut of Advance Wars in third place.

Here is the UK list:

New 1 Dead Island 2
New 2 Minecraft Legends
New 3 Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
2 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
1 5 FIFA 23
5 6 Super Mario Odyssey
4 7 Hogwarts Legacy
3 8 resident evil 4
9 9 Minecraft
6 10 God of War Ragnarok
10 eleven New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
8 12 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
eleven 13 Nintendo Switch Sports
13 14 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
14 fifteen Animal Crossing: New Horizons
18 16 Grand Theft Auto V
16 17 Pokémon Violet
24 18 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
17 19 WWE 2K23
12 twenty Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
twenty twenty-one Mario Party Superstars
26 22 Pokemon Scarlet
27 23 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
29 24 splatoon 3
fifteen 25 EA Sports PGA Tour
39 26 Luigi’s Mansion 3
7 27 Gran Turismo 7
3. 4 28 Just Dance 2023 Edition
29 Metroid Prime Remastered
30 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
31 Kirby and the Forgotten Land
32 NBA 2K23
35 33 Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
36 3. 4 Grant Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
32 35 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
40 36 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
37 37 Pokemon Legends: Arceus
38 red dead redemption 2
33 39 saints row
23 40 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

What do you think of this UK top? You can share it in the comments.

