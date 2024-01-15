This high-end Samsung mobile has a great screen, plenty of power and a discount of 160 euros

It has not been on the market for long, but this affordable high-end mobile from Samsung can now be yours for around 600 euros

The design is one of the strong points of this Samsung smartphone with a discount of 160 euros / Photography by Rubén Ulloa

He Samsung Galaxy S23 FE This is a high-end mobile that has only been on the market for a few months, but you can now buy it quite cheap. historical proposal, Be careful, the discount comes to its best memory configuration, with 256 GB of storage and a recommended selling price of 769 euros. Don’t be afraid, because now you can buy it cheaper than ever First Dropped to 612 euros on Amazon Including charger.

After analyzing the market we can confirm that no other store matches it 160 euro discount Which Amazon currently offers. Additionally, if you have Amazon Prime, you will receive the mobile within a few hours. The price of this 256 GB Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is 649 euros in MediaMarkt, PcComponentes and the official Samsung store, while in El Corte Inglés it does not go beyond 769 euros.

At Andro4all we have analyzed this Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and what we consider Very good buy now because it has a discount of 160 euros, With it you will enjoy a very good build quality, an excellent screen, powerful performance and camera with which you can take really good videos and photos. In short, it offers a Highly Qualified Experience For an affordable price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

View on Amazon.es:Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for 160 euros less

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE offers a quality experience the first time you take it out of the box. Its high class affiliation is reflected in its design, which we like for both its beauty and build quality. in its construction glass and aluminumApart from its format, it feels really good in the hand. is also IP68 water and dust protection,

As a good Samsung mobile, the Galaxy S23 FE can also boast of being equipped with a Impressive screen quality, Specifically, it is a panel 6.4 inch AMOLED with determination full hd+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) and adaptive refresh rate up to 120 hertz, In practice, the images are so good that you will be able to fully enjoy multimedia content. By the way, this screen also has a fingerprint reader of the phone.

The person in charge of supplying power to the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Samsung Exynos 2200 processor, Considering our experience, we can assure you that phone performance is really good Even when running games and performing other highly demanding tasks. except for Already updated to Android 14 with One UI 6This terminal is known to have another 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates beyond that.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is also used to chat, view social networks, play and, in addition, Take great quality photos and videos, there is one behind it 50 MP main cameraThere is a 10 MP camera on the front, along with a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8 MP telephoto sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

View on Amazon.es:Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Finally, this high-end smartphone has a 4,500 mAh battery Due to which there is no difficulty in reaching the end of the day with some energy left. it supports 25W fast charging and wireless charging And, although the charger is not included in the box, Amazon includes it in its offer.

In short, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE allows you to enjoy High quality from Samsung without spending a lot of money, You already know that it is now cheaper than ever on Amazon, where you can buy it for only 612 euros. Don’t wait any longer and get it now before you lose it 160 euro discount Which you have now.

To always be updated with the latest technology, subscribe to our official and verified Andro4all channel on WhatsApp.

join the conversation

This article suggests purposeful and independent Products and services that may be of interest to readers. Andro4all receives a commission when a user makes a purchase through specific links that appear in this news. Join Andro4all deals channel to know about the best offers before anyone else.