This horror franchise is getting a major reboot from Lionsgate



Reviving old horror franchises has been a long-standing trend in Hollywood, and today another name has joined the fray.

Lionsgate has announced that they are working on a reboot of the horror franchise little man,

pot of gold at the end of the rainbow

We also already know that Felipe Vargas (milk teeth) will direct the film. Mike Van Wees, who previously worked on the live-action version lilo and stitchWrote the script.

It’s important on the production side as well: Roy Lee, who we know Barbara And this ThisThe films will co-produce with Miri Yoon.

franchise with a history

little man is a franchise with a long history. In 1993’s first Leprechaun, we saw Warwick Davis as the average Irish dwarf, but also Jennifer Aniston, who made her film debut.

That film made a lot of money, eventually spawning seven sequels (most of which were released directly to video and DVD).

New horror hit?

Davis played the Leprechaun in six films, but is not expected to return in the reboot.

Lionsgate hopes little man To tap into a new major franchise. Previously they were responsible for, among other things john wick– And hunger gamesFranchisee.