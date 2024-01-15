This house costs $22 thousand dollars and is for sale in the United States: This is what it looks like from the inside

A few weeks ago, a user on the TikTok social network described his experience buying a home on Amazon for less than $25,000, which he described as a great investment.

And yes indeed, You can buy a house through e-commerce giant Amazon. For even less than that price, they are premade by an American company called Zolindo that uses 3D printing technology.

Given what has become quite expected, many would be surprised at how these prefab homes actually are, with a faster construction and assembly process than the traditional method.

Is it profitable to buy a prefab house?

Long before knowing the construction process, it is important to keep in mind some of the advantages of a prefab house. First of all, they are cheap, with prices ranging between $22,000 to $25,000 dollars.

The houses are made of steel frame, they are waterproof and thermally insulated. Credit: Amazon | Amazon

Another advantage is that it can be easily transported, as it takes very little time to assemble and disassemble, allowing owners to take them anywhere. This also includes the fact that the design is personalized. Although there are standards, the customer can easily choose certain layouts of the house.

One positive that must be highlighted is that these prefab houses are more ecological, that is, they generate less waste during construction and are more energy efficient.

What is the Zolindo manufacturing process like?

Now, keeping in mind the advantages of a prefab house, you can know how is the construction process of these houses by the manufacturer Zolindo.

The first step is to plan the design of the house, specifications such as size, interior aspects, etc. The second step is to 3D print all the components of the house such as walls, floors, roof, etc. separately.,

According to the construction company, the prefab houses are earthquake resistant (grade 8) and wind resistant (grade 10). Credit: Amazon | Amazon

After preparing the parts, we move on to the third step of assembly, which is a quick process due to the printing of the components. As a final step, finishes and final details such as the installation of doors and windows, electrical systems are carried out. To ultimately deliver to the customer.

