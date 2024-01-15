This infusion helps reduce stress as well as helps you detox and eliminate gas over 40

Taking care of yourself and feeling good about yourself is important for everyone, whether improving your health or achieving the body you want. The problem is that we often think that this requires major changes in our habits and routines. Yes, it is true that every big change requires effort, if you want to look good in summer then you have to start it now. But the reality is that success is in our daily routine It’s not found in those big events but in taking small steps every day. It is easier to achieve results if we face less stress by gradually leaving our comfort zone.

There are a range of healthy habits to implement if you want to look better and enjoy good health and they cost less than you think. For example, getting good quality sleep, doing any type of physical activity, planning your day to avoid stress, proper hydration… are some natural elements that can help us on our path. A great ally can be to incorporate infusions and teas. In our daily routine, which will help us with many of our objectives: on the one hand we will improve our daily hydration and on the other hand some combination will provide us with very positive benefits that we can see physically inside and out.

An infusion to reduce stress and improve sleep quality

The best mixtures for achieving emotional and physical stability when taking infusions are usually made from certain plants or roots such as lavender, fennel or hops.

There is one infusion that is getting everyone’s attention because it brings together several ingredients with the perfect balance to yield a large number of benefits. Your name already gives us a hint of what you want to achieve in people, the wonder we’re talking about It is called Calm and belongs to the M Lab Cosmetics brand., The M Lab brand primarily focuses on women’s care, especially women aged 40 years and above. With a philosophy of improving the quality of life of women to feel good about their body and their core, they select formulas suitable for real daily needs while providing real solutions. It was born from the hand of a person with the same needs as his audience, pharmacist Marta Ortega.

are based on cool ingredients Specially selected plants so that you get a high quality of life. Among them we find lemon balm, fennel, rosemary, sage, licorice and lavender, as well as some great additions such as valerian to obtain a great formula through natural ingredients.

Mlabwellating.eu

On the one hand, Calm’s recipe provides us with ease when it comes to improving our body, as well as giving us peace thanks to the ingredients it contains.

Lavender, fennel and rosemary help us transit better and also reduce gas and heartburn.

Others such as lemon balm, hops or valerian will be your great allies in times of stress or when you can’t sleep because they produce sedative action in our body, relaxing us and making us feel better.

Other teas and infusions that will produce immediate well-being

One of the most perfect classics for our body is green tea, which can be taken in different ways. If you are not a lover of traditional infusions, you can always resort to other alternatives such as matcha, with which you can make a delicious drink with the same benefits.

Regulates digestion and will help us lose weight

Helps improve oral hygiene

It is a diuretic, it helps eliminate fluids.

Satisfying and low calorie

Moisturizes skin and helps in oxygenation

It is stimulating and a good alternative to coffee

It contains many vitamins that help the nervous system

If we want to resort to an extract full of benefits another great ingredient to apply is ginger, this stem with an intense aroma and spicy flavor. One of the most valuable natural ingredients from a health point of view due to its great properties.

Helps with dizziness, nausea and dizziness

helps in blood circulation

It is expectorant and prevents some diseases like flu.

Detoxifies toxins from the body

High levels of iron and vitamin C

As you can see, it is not necessary to have a large number of ingredients to get results, you just need to know how to combine them properly. You can make tea yourself at home which will give you best results. And we will tell you how to prepare it by combining the previous two ingredients.

Homemade Green Tea Infusion Recipe with Ginger

An ideal blend for all those who not only want balance in their health but also a great ally for weight loss.

Heat the water until it boils and let it cool for 15 minutes.

We choose our favorite green tea in bags or add it to fresh leaves if we prefer.

In a jug we mix green tea and grated or chopped ginger with water and leave it for three minutes.

We take out the tea bags and sweeten to taste