“This is a dream for my grandmother”

when one neurodegenerative diseases It appears in a family, all members of that nucleus experience it and suffer from it along with the patient. It is not easy. These types of experiences mark life. For some people, anger and resignation are the only way out they can find ease the pain in their hearts, while, for others, that helplessness may give rise to a determination to devote their lives to helping others, guiding them Future work in the direction of medicine.

This story of improvement is starred Maria Ferrándezsecond year medical student who It took three years and he appeared at the EBAU four times. To reach your dream career. His liking for her begins when he he was five years old And doctors diagnosed her grandmother with Alzheimer’s. She was too young to know what was going on, but as she grew up use of reason, he realized that something was not right. “He didn’t recognize me or thought I was still young. This aroused in me curiosity and very helpless I don’t know what’s going on and how to help her,” he admits. Medical writing.

Ferrández’s grandmother died when she was twelve years old and from then on, the idea of ​​studying medicine began to germinate in her mind, specifically with the branch of Neurology, because she wanted to. help people Who suffers from the same deformity as her late grandmother. “It’s very hard to help people and see a family member who is going through this and tell you they don’t know why it’s happening,” she said.

practically with a purpose adamantFerrández became a exemplary student that he “always” got very good grades, but when he was in his sophomore year of high school, the pandemic has arrived And that dream became a nightmare. “When COVID hit, the selectivity changed and grades went up a lot. Despite scoring more than 9.5 in high school, I did not get into medicine. then i tried physical treatment Because I thought: Maybe I’m committed to therapy and I might like it,” this student recalls.

Three years and four EBAU for entry into medicine

But he was not destined to devote himself to physiotherapy and he left it after completing the first year because “it did not satisfy him.” still he tried Subjects will be verified And she took the selectivity exams again, both ordinary and extraordinary, and although her grades increased, it was not enough to get into the university she wanted. “I was offered the opportunity to enter Medicine in Lleida, After much thought, since I didn’t want to leave Elche, I decided to go. I spent the first semester there and it was very bad, another wave of Covid came and I had no luck with my roommates,” this student laments.

After this bad experience, he decided to return to his hometown to prepare for the selectivity exam again in the second semester. In June he took the exam and did not get a high enough grade. But, after a month, he did his fourth EBAU with Paranormal in July and finally achieved that score i will open the doors From any medical school.

“Because I got that grade in exceptional, I had to wait a whole year to start medicine, so I took advantage of that time to save money for those students by offering extracurricular classes for ESOs and high school. Of those who needed it,” he explained. This newspaper… When September came they called him Miguel Hernandez University (UMH), in Elche, where he is currently studying for the second year.

A student’s difficult journey to enter medicine

The journey Ferrández took to enter medicine was arduous. Those three years and four EBAU’s trying their luck weakened their physical and mental health, She even had to deal with comments that encouraged her to try her luck in another career because she didn’t succeed in the career she wanted to pursue, but that didn’t deter her fighting spirit. Stopped.

“Doing the first year of physiotherapy confirmed my idea of ​​wanting to enter medicine”







“Personally, these types of comments affect me because you see your entire environment moving forward. My friends entered their careers for the first time and this year they are all going to graduate, while I am going to graduate for the second time. Ultimately it affects you and people around you try to encourage you, but in the end They eventually drown you. He asked me the reason for not pursuing another career and this left me helpless. I looked at the subjects, grades and withdrawals, but nothing caught my attention. Also, when I did physiotherapy it helped me to confirm that all i wanted to do was do drugs“, underlined.

Faraz is currently Happy, Although he aims to specialize in neurology, he doesn’t want to rule out other possible branches. It becomes clear from what he does inspiration and perseverance That is, she will become a doctor who will help many people who need it.