This is a home remedy to reduce high blood pressure in a few minutes. Health magazine

high blood pressure or high blood pressure According to the Mayo Clinic, this is a condition that is usually asymptomatic, but if it progresses too far it can manifest with morning headaches, nose bleeding, irregular heartbeats and visual disturbances.

If blood pressure exceeds 180/120 millimeters of mercury, it is a hypertensive crisis that requires immediate medical attention, notes the aforementioned health website.

However, there are some Home remedies to reduce blood pressure quicklyAlthough they do not replace indicated medical treatments, they can help improve the symptoms of the condition.

People with high blood pressure or hypertension should see a doctor to get their condition treated.

How to lower high blood pressure fast

One of the home remedies to reduce blood pressure immediately is meditation and deep breathing.

According to Medical News Today, cited by the Semana portal, these activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which relaxes the body and reduces heart rate and blood pressure.

This website cites a study showing that taking six deep breaths in 30 seconds lowers blood pressure compared to sitting still.

Meditation is one of the mind-body exercises that helps reduce stress

To perform this exercise, you need to take a deep breath, hold your breath for two seconds and exhale slowly as many times as necessary.

Another remedy, according to Tua Saude, reviewed by Semana, is to soak your feet in warm water, which stimulates the brain to release endorphins that relax blood vessels and reduce blood pressure.

The media reports that the therapy involves soaking the feet in warm water for at least 15 minutes.

The Mayo Clinic also recommends adopting healthy habits to prevent high blood pressure, such as losing weight, getting regular exercise, eating a balanced diet, limiting salt and caffeine intake, quitting smoking, and avoiding stress and alcohol. (yo)

